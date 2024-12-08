Fake news watchdog slams misinformation during PTI protests, calls for urgent action





A recently released report by Fake News Watchdog detailed the spread of fabricated information during the recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, debunking several widely circulated stories while highlighting the harmful impact of misinformation, Express reported News.

The report reveals that Express News did not publish any fake news during the protests. Fake News Watchdog confirmed that no content from Express Media Group was considered fake, noting that the problem primarily affected national and social media platforms, where misinformation was rampant.

“Fake news surrounding the protests has had a devastating impact,” the report said. “The uncontrolled spread of unverified information has tarnished Pakistan’s global image.”

The watchdog's investigation specifically cited several false claims that made headlines during the protests. Among the most notable was a fabricated statement attributed to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi regarding the citizens of Azad Kashmir.

There was also fake news about a video message purportedly from PTI founder Imran Khan, as well as fake news about the arrests of Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi.

Other misleading stories that have spread include false reports of hundreds of bodies in PIMS hospitals and polyclinics, and fabricated breaking news about the appointment of Asad Qaiser as President of the PTI.

The report also highlights misinformation originating from a fake social media account allegedly belonging to Imran Khan's son Suleman Isa Khan, which was used to incite party supporters.

Furthermore, the watchdog pointed out false reports about Imran Khan's transfer to Adiala prison and claims that around 600 soldiers resigned from military academies. Fabricated stories of shootings targeting Asad Qaiser and Mehmood Khan Achakzai were also reported.

The report further highlights the negative impact of misleading statements made by former Vice President Qasim Suri regarding Imran Khan's health. A press conference by DPO Attock Dr Ghiyas Gul, in which an old image of the PTI protests was shown, was also cited as another example of fake news.

One of the most widely circulated misinformation concerns the death of a PTI worker who allegedly fell from a container during the protests. The report points out that these reports were later proven to be false, although they attracted worldwide attention. “Not only did the fake news cause significant problems for the security agencies, but it also seriously affected the PTI leadership,” he said.

The Fake News Watchdog concluded by highlighting that among the victims of this disinformation campaign were the government, security institutions and political parties, as it called for urgent measures to combat the spread of fake news in Pakistan.

