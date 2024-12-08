As a national figure, Jokowi does not need a political party





INDOPOS.CO.ID – Political communications analyst Hendri Satrio (Hensa) believes that Joko Widodo, as a national figure, no longer needs a home in the form of a political party. This also highlights the Golkar Party's statement that Jokowi and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were accepted as honorary party members after both were fired by the PDI Perjuangan. “In fact, Jokowi does not need to be confused, he is a national personality, and national personalities no longer need a home (political party, editor's note), his home is this country, Indonesia” , said Hensa in his statement received by Indopos.co.id, Sunday (8/12/2024). “Unless he doesn't feel like a national figure, he still feels like a politician, so he really needs a political home,” he continued. On the other hand, the founder of the KedaiKOPI Survey Institute believes that Jokowi's status in Golkar as an honorary member does not confer strong political power within the party. He also saw that the Golkar Party was only taking the opportunity to accommodate Jokowi in order to increase the party's electability without having to make it a cadre. “This honorary member is like living in a boarding house or rented accommodation, so it’s not his home there. “It’s true that we are a little nervous about giving a house to Jokowi with his strong political track record of raising a family, splitting bamboo, etc.,” Hensa said. Hensa believes that so far only the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) can be Jokowi's hope of accepting him as a party cadre. Because, Hensa said, Jokowi's political background means that major parties like Golkar or Gerindra do not dare to appoint him directly as a cadre. “Currently it seems that only PSi will provide solid housing for Jokowi, if other parties like Golkar only provide rent or pensions, this is the case,” he concluded. Previously, Golkar Party DPP Organizational Affairs Secretary Derek Loupatty said that Jokowi became an honorary member of the Golkar Party even though he did not have a KTA. According to him, there are two types of membership in the Golkar Party, namely ordinary members and honorary members. Derek explained that his party grants honorary membership to statesmen, such as the president, vice president and former president. Because Jokowi is considered a statesman who contributed to the nation and the state. “Those who are considered to have contributed to the country. “If they are statesmen, there is no need for a KTA,” said Derek when meeting at the Golkar Party DPP Office, Slipi, West Jakarta, Thursday evening (12/05 /2024). (dil)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indopos.co.id/headline/2024/12/08/sebagai-tokoh-bangsa-jokowi-dinilai-tak-perlu-partai-politik/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos