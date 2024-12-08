Donald Trump promises to pardon January 6 rioters on day one | Attack on the US Capitol





In his first interview since winning a second presidency in November's election, Donald Trump renewed his promise to pardon his supporters involved in the attack on the US Capitol in early 2021.

He also doubled down on his promises of mass expulsions and tariffs during the conversation with NBC's Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, which he acknowledged could lead Americans to pay more after referring to the White House constituents' complaints about higher prices. Vice President Kamala Harris.

I will act very quickly. On the first day, Trump said in the interview, saying the convicted Capitol attackers were put through a very nasty system.

I know the system, said Trump, himself convicted in May by New York state prosecutors of criminally falsifying business records to conceal secret payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The systems are a very corrupt system.

Trump said there could be some exceptions to his pardons for an attack on the Capitol that aimed to keep him in the Oval Office after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and was linked to several deaths, including suicides by traumatized law enforcement. officers. He referenced previously debunked claims that anti-Trump law enforcement infiltrated the ranks of his supporters and plotted the attack.

When Trump was asked about the Capitol attackers assaulting police officers, he said they had no choice. He also claimed that people had been pressured into agreeing to plead guilty.

Their entire lives have been destroyed, said Trump, who criticized the outgoing president's recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, for lying on gun application forms as well as tax evasion. They were destroyed.

Trump has denied that he would order his second administration's appointees to arrest elected officials involved in the investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which led to federal criminal charges against him that were dismissed. But he made it a point to tell Welker: Honestly, they should go to jail.

More than 1,250 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And at least 645 people were sentenced to prison terms ranging from a few days to 22 years.

At his sentencing Friday, Philip Sean Grillo of New York, one of the Capitol attackers, mockingly told the federal judge presiding over his case: Trump would pardon me anyway. Grillo was sentenced to one year in prison and was immediately taken into custody.

Another of the convicted attackers, Edward Kelley of Tennessee, was convicted at his trial in November of conspiring to murder federal employees. Jurors determined that he made a list of officials he wanted killed for investigating him in connection with the Capitol attack.

In other parts of Sunday's interview, Trump reaffirmed his intention to impose tariffs on imports from some of the United States' largest trading partners. He added that he could not guarantee that American families would not pay more because of his plan.

He also doubled down on his refusal to admit that Biden defeated him in the 2020 election, saying he won in November against Harris because the race was too important to rig.

Regarding his plans for mass deportations, Welker asked Trump about families with mixed immigration statuses. Trump suggested that immigrants living legally in the United States were at risk if they had family members living in the country without authorization.

“I don't want to break up families, so the only way to not break up families is to keep them together and send them all back,” Trump said.

He said he has some support for working with Democrats to protect Dreamers, or people who have lived in the United States for years after being brought to the country as undocumented children. But, as he has done before, he promised to work to end citizenship rights and said he would consider pushing to amend the U.S. Constitution to do so.

We must end it, Trump said.

