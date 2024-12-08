Labor pushes ahead with use of electric vehicles for combat despite army 'risk' warning | Politics | News





Labor is considering using electric vehicles (EVs) for combat, despite warnings it could put soldiers at risk. The Ministry of Defense is set to step up testing of electric combat vehicles from next year at Bovington Army Garrison, Dorset, according to the telegraph. These tests were described by one insider as putting these vehicles through their paces, as part of an phase in a plan initially proposed by conservatives. Since July, the government has awarded more than 400,000 contracts to Magtec, a defense company specializing in the creation of electric vehicles. Defense Secretary John Healey visited the company's design and manufacturing facilities in South Yorkshire in October and was impressed by the company's creative flair for improving battlefield performance and the environmental performance of military vehicles.

The government has pledged to put net zero emissions targets at the center of its defense industrial strategy, launched this week in a policy reset. He said the strategy would support net zero, regional growth, and economic security and resilience. A government source added: New and emerging technologies can support decarbonization efforts and improve battlefield capability, reducing the vulnerability of the liquid fuel supply chain and also reducing heat signature and noise vehicles on the battlefield. Asked about the possibility of an electric tank, they added: Never say never. But on Saturday, military officials called on the government to reconsider the mad enterprise, warning that the rush could put British troops at a disadvantage. Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, said: “This amounts to virtue signaling from the MoD trying to get involved in the climate change agenda. I suspect this will waste a lot of people's time and resources trying to show they are playing their part. Right now, the technology just isn't there. It's hard enough to keep current vehicles fueled, it's a massive operation in itself. I just don't see how this could work with electric vehicles.

Fighting battles is an extremely difficult activity, unnecessarily making it even more difficult seems like a crazy endeavor. I believe this is simply not a start to maintaining the level of battlefield capability we currently have. Admiral Lord West of Spithead, former First Sea Lord, said: “The aim must be to obtain equipment of war which we can use in the conditions in which we fight; that allow us to fight, win and defeat enemies like Russia. This should be the goal of what we develop. If they say we should put in place measures to achieve carbon neutrality, I don't think that's the priority. We need things we can use to fight and win, because we may well be at war in the next few years. I have a horrible feeling that maybe some people think net zero is so important, but it's not the important thing in terms of war. A Ministry of Defense spokesperson said: “Rapid advances in electric vehicle technology have opened up new possibilities for military applications, with full trials planned in 2025 to determine whether electric vehicles can match or exceed the performance of conventional vehicles during battlefield operations. The Department of Defense remains committed to seeking innovations that can improve the operational effectiveness of our armed forces, while supporting sustainability where possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1986098/labour-electric-vehicles-combat-armed-forces-risks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos