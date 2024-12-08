Trump vows to raise tariffs, pardon Jan. 6 rioters, deport all undocumented immigrantsExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage before speaking at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards on December 5 in Greenvale, New York Heather Khalifa/AP .

switch captionHeather Khalifa/AP

President-elect Donald Trump doubled down on his efforts to impose tariffs in his first days in office, downplaying a previous emphasis on retaliation against his perceived enemies, in his first network interview since his victory in the elections.

Trump spoke on NBC News' Meet The Press with Kristen Welker about his promise to implement his major campaign promises by illegally deporting everyone in the United States, pardoning the January 6 rioters and extending his significant tax reductions.

Trump also promised he would not restrict access to abortion pills and hopes to find a legislative solution that would keep “dreamers” in the country legally. Dreamers are undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children and granted legal status under an executive action by former President Barack Obama.

When asked if he would go after President Joe Biden after his inauguration on January 20, Trump said he would not focus on the “past.”

“Retribution will come through success,” Trump told Welker. “I'm looking to lower prices. Because I won at the border and at the grocery store.”

Trump had previously threatened to investigate, prosecute, imprison or otherwise punish his perceived enemies, including Biden.

The president-elect has maintained his plan to impose high tariffs on the country's main trading partners, such as Mexico, Canada and China. Asked whether this would lead to higher prices for consumers, as many economists have warned, Trump replied: “I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow.”

When Welker pressed him that the tariffs imposed by his first administration cost Americans $80 billion, the president-elect resisted, saying the tariffs “cost Americans nothing” and may even be a diplomatic tool.

“I ended the tariff wars by saying, 'You want to fight, that's great. But you're both going to pay tariffs to the United States 100%,'” Trump said, without providing proof of the wars he stopped. .

Spending cuts, immigration

Trump has often cited tariffs as a source of revenue for the federal government to offset losses from the first term's tax cuts. He also promised to slash federal spending through the Department of Government Effectiveness, an outside group led by tech billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump said Social Security and Medicare are not about to die.

“I told people we wouldn't touch Social Security except we would make it more efficient,” Trump said. “But people are going to get what they get.”

On health care, Trump has not offered a clear path forward. During his first presidency, Trump spent his first months in office attempting to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Asked if he would do the same thing this time, Trump replied: “Obamacare stinks. If we come up with a better answer, I'll take it to the Democrats and everyone and do something.”

Immigration remains a top priority for Trump. During the NBC interview, he maintained his plan to implement mass deportations of people living in the United States illegally. Trump said he would start with convicted criminals, but would go beyond that group.

“Well, I think you have to do it, and it’s a difficult and very difficult thing to do,” Trump said. “That's true, but you have to have, you know, rules, regulations, laws. They entered illegally.”

Asked if he wanted Dreamers brought to the country as children and enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to remain in the United States, Trump said: “Yes. I want to be able to find a solution.”

When it comes to abortion, Trump continued to recognize the political power of the issue and said he would not stand in the way of the distribution of abortion pills.

“Will you restrict the availability of abortion pills while in office? » asked Welker.

“I’m probably going to stick to exactly what I’ve been saying for two years,” Trump said. “And the answer is no.”

