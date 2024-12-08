Former Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Wins Jakarta Governor Election





Jakarta, Dec 8 (IANS) Former Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has won the 2024 Jakarta governorship election after the Jakarta branch of the country's General Election Commission (KPU) completed the counting voices Sunday afternoon. According to the results, Pramono and his running mate Rano Karno, an actor and politician who previously served as governor of Banten province, received 50.07 percent of the total votes. They defeated former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and his running mate, former Agriculture Minister Suswono, who received 39.40 percent of the vote, Xinhua news agency reported. Meanwhile, former National Cybersecurity and Cryptography Agency deputy director Dharma Pongrekun and his running mate Kun Wardhana, an academic, received 10.53 percent. However, the Jakarta branch of the KPU must wait for the Constitutional Court's decision due to the risk of election disputes after the official vote count. Pramono served as Cabinet Secretary from 2015 to 2024 under President Joko Widodo. A member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, he served in the House of Representatives from 2004 to 2015, including a term as vice president from 2009 to 2014. –IANS int/jk/

