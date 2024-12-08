Why Modi needed to watch a movie

The first film Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly watched after taking office more than 10 years ago is The Sabarmati report. You have to ask yourself: Why this film?>

Were there no other films he could have seen in the last decade? For example, The Kashmir files which would also have been to his taste.>

After all, he would have agreed with the film's depiction of the forced exodus of Hindus from the valley. We can cite several other films which corresponded to his political point of view and which could have been viewed by him.>

There is no doubt that of all the stories Modi wants corrected and the truth told, it is the one about the events in Gujarat in 2002 that is the most essential.>

Watching this film and publicizing it, Modi pointed out that even after 22 years of incidents, he is anguished by the fact that a majority of Indians do not completely believe his version of the entire episode. Unambiguously, this is a reality he has not come to terms with.>

Hence the need to promote a film which shamelessly demonizes everything it destroys and also corrects everything it wishes to journalists for example, especially English.>

But before we go any further, let's go back for now to the case of Modi watching a film. His publicists ensured that this politically choreographed event was filmed, literally from every angle, by dedicated television cameramen and presented in a film-in-film format for greater audiovisual impact.>

Modi was shown watching the film with senior Union ministers and a galaxy of political leaders belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party's coalition partners in the National Democratic Alliance.>

The presence of MPs and ministers from non-BJP NDA parties alongside Modi, in the auditorium of the Parliament complex, was a necessity as it was essential to convey the message that the entire ruling coalition supported him in his support for the film.>

After watching the film, Modi also spoke about it. He posted on social media that he had joined his fellow NDA MPs at the screening of the Sabarmati Report (and not the other way around as might have happened) and that he had congratulated the makers of the film for their efforts.

He had previously indicated on that it was good for this truth to come out, and that too in a way that ordinary people can see it. A false narrative can only persist for a limited period of time. Ultimately, the facts will always be revealed!>

Ironically, the Sabarmati report, the film praised by Modi, does not convincingly provide a divergent version of what the world believes to be real. Rather, it is a skeletonized, decontextualized fiction film that has won Modi's approval.

Unsurprisingly, the film focuses only on one facet of the sequence of events that lasted several months starting with the carnage in Godhra on February 27, 2002. The film presents this episode as if it had neither a prologue nor a main body of a long text after the introduction involving the train and the nearby level crossing.>

These substantial parts are deliberately left out because the filmmakers must have been sufficiently informed about which episodes of the 2002 events Modi wanted to go down in history as the truth and which ones he wanted to erase.>

Indeed, the real truth is always problematic when it is presented in a documentary, journalistic, theatrical, fiction or non-fiction genre, or even in the reports of commissions of inquiry.>

This is why the Prime Minister and his spin doctors must rely on a constructed truth, as in the Sabarmati report.>

In a text plate preceding the film, its makers claim that it is based on the Nanavati Commission report but, paradoxically, the film makes no reference to it.>

There is no word on the formation of the Commission within 10 days of the Godhra inferno as a one-judge commission of inquiry and why it had to be quickly transformed into a two-judge commission. The film only refers to the report in the statement and its title.>

Instead, the film's main narrative is based on a conflict between a famous English television presenter working for a news channel (no prizes for guessing who and which media organization she's parodying) and a nondescript Hindi journalist who ends up by leading a victorious battle. discover and disseminate facts about what really happened.>

The bosses ask her to hold up the camera and follow the star, an elitist, fashion-conscious and domineering (all negative tropes) woman from Godhra. All editorial decisions are in her hands and the down-to-earth Hindi journalist simply listens to her.>

The two differ significantly, as she wants to portray the railway tragedy as an accident (as the UC Banerjee Justice Commission asserted during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance).>

On the other hand, the male pawn of the system provides evidence that it is a pre-planned conspiracy orchestrated by (who else) the Muslim residents of the city. But this is suppressed by the elitist presenter and other editorial managers of the channel.>

He eventually succeeds when the balance of power shifts and he controls a thriving Hindi channel, but not before entering a Devdasian phase of life (there's a rich girlfriend who abandons him under pressure of the company).>

The storyline leaves room for such a character, but not even for a whisper about what happened subsequently in the rest of the state of Gujarat, the riots that broke out and caused the deaths of about 2 000 people.>

The film is enthusiastically endorsed as the truth by Modi as it establishes the attack on the Sabarmati Express as a pre-planned conspiracy that killed 59 children, women and men, returning from Ayodhya after a religious ceremony organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.>

The truth, as revealed in newspapers and television reports at the time, is that these people were mobilized, like those from other states, to put pressure on the Vajpayee government to allow the symbolic launch of the construction of the Ram temple.>

This was necessary because the VHP supporters were restive as 10 years had passed since the demolition of Babri Masjid and there had been no progress.>

The smear on Modis' character is due to accusations that he did not take necessary evasive measures to prevent the outbreak of state-wide riots after the heartbreak in Godhra.>

Although the courts have dismissed all charges against him, questions continue to arise, both in India and abroad.>

Unable to put an end to such allegations, Modi endorses films that erase history and make no mention of targeted attacks on Muslims and their properties.>

The script and film come to a close with the Hindi man (now a star anchor) establishing that the carnage was no accident.>

The film ignores the fact that nearly 2,000 people were killed in the violence that began the next day. The film ignores the reference to the fact that of those who died, around 69 people were killed in a single residential complex in Ahmedabad. Gulberg Company.>

It was this story of the incidents in Gujarat in 2002 that was endorsed as the truth by the Prime Minister, and he won the support of several Union ministers and MPs from his party as well as that of his party partners. the alliance simply by watching the film with him. This is how people are used as props.>

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay is a journalist and author. His latest book is The demolition, the verdict and the temple: the definitive book on the Ram Mandir project. He also wrote Narendra Modi: Man, time. His X handle is @NilanjanUdwin.>

