Around Syria in 11 days: a timeline of Assad's fall





The opposition's rapid advance in recent days has reignited a years-long war that began in 2011, when Assad suppressed pro-democracy and anti-government protests. DAMASCUS — The Syrian opposition has declared the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule in Syria, saying it overthrew him by invading Damascus and sending him fleeing. Here is a timeline of the 11-day lightning offensive that led to Assad's fall: November 27 The opposition launched a surprise attack against the Syrian army in the northern province of Aleppo. November 28 The opposition cuts the highway linking Aleppo to Damascus, the Syrian capital. November 29 and 30 The opposition bombarded Aleppo and entered the northern city in a lightning assault on regime forces. Russian military planes launched raids on the city of Aleppo “for the first time since 2016”. The opposition took control of most of Aleppo in a day and controls more than 80 towns and villages in the north. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts to express his concerns over the “dangerous” escalation of hostilities. December 1 The city of Aleppo escapes the control of Syrian regime forces” for the first time in more than a decade. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Damascus to meet with Assad, saying before his departure that Tehran would “strongly support the Syrian government and army.” December 2 Russia and Iran have pledged “unconditional support” for the Assad regime. December 5 The opposition captured Hama, Syria's fourth-largest city, after days of fierce fighting with Assad's forces. December 6 The opposition is within striking distance of Homs, Syria, known as the “capital of the revolution.” December 7 The opposition takes Homs. The regime's Defense Ministry denies the news of the army's withdrawal from the area around Damascus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Syria “has had enough of war, blood and tears.” December 8 The regime's army and other forces withdrew from Damascus international airport after Assad reportedly fled the country. The opposition marches into Damascus and declares the end of Assad's rule, sending residents streaming into the streets to celebrate. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali says he is ready to “cooperate” with any leadership chosen by the people and any transfer of power process. C. TRT World



