Gerindra open to Jokowi joining, meeting with Prabowo sparks speculation





JAKARTA, KUPANGNEWS.COM – Former President Joko Widodo met again with President Prabowo Subianto on Friday evening (12/06) at Prabowo's residence in Kertanegara, Jakarta. The meeting sparked speculation that Jokowi could join the Gerindra Party after being officially expelled from the PDIP. PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto previously announced that Jokowi would no longer be part of the party, following his political moves deemed contrary to the party line. Also read: Notre-Dame reopens after 5 years, symbol of French cultural renewal Responding to this speculation, Gerindra Daily DPP Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said that Gerindra is an open party. “But we don’t know yet if Pak Jokowi wants to join Gerindra or if he has other plans,” he said. Dasco added that so far there have been no internal discussions regarding a suitable position for Jokowi if he actually joins. Dasco emphasized that Friday evening's meeting was mostly filled with nostalgia. Prabowo, for example, shared stories about the changes he made to the palace, including his favorite places. Also read: Nottingham Forest hands Amorim second defeat Jokowi arrived in Kertanegara at 20.00 WIB wearing a dark blue batik and was greeted by Prabowo wearing a brown batik. The meeting took place behind closed doors for more than an hour. According to Prabowo, the meeting was a return dinner after being received by Jokowi in Solo last November. “I heard Mr. Jokowi was in Jakarta, I invited him to dinner. “It’s kind of a return visit,” Prabowo said. Also read: Nottingham Forest hands Amorim second defeat Prabowo's dinner included fried chicken, satay and several types of vegetables. Jokowi called the meeting a nostalgia meeting. “Mr. President, when he went to Merauke, he stopped in Solo. “Now I am going to Jakarta, as a return visit because I miss you,” Jokowi said.

