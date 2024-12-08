Great joy: PM Modi on installation of Kerala's George Koovakad as cardinal | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his “tremendous pride” when Kerala-born Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the esteemed rank of cardinal by Pope Francis. The elevation took place during a ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Alongside Koovakad, Pope Francis also installed 21 new cardinals, many of whom are key figures in his reform agenda. Archbishop Koovakad is a prominent personality in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala.

Francis' 10th consistory to create new princes of the Church was also the largest infusion of voting-age cardinals in his 11-year pontificate, cementing his imprint on the group of men who will elect a day his successor. With Saturday's additions, Pope Francis made 110 of the 140 cardinals under the age of 80, therefore eligible to vote in a conclave.

Prime Minister Modi said it was a moment of great joy and pride for India.

“A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted that His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad has been created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis,” the Prime Minister said in a message on X ( formerly Twitter).

“His Eminence Cardinal George Koovakad devoted his life to the service of humanity as an ardent disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” he added.

The growing stature of George Jacob Koovakad

Archbishop Koovakad is a prominent personality in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala. The 68-year-old has been responsible for organizing the pope's international travels since 2020, demonstrating his global role within the Catholic Church.

India had sent an official delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, to attend the momentous event.

The delegation, which visited Vatican City, was made up of a diverse group of leaders from various political backgrounds. Along with Union Minister George Kurian, the delegation included former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu and BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan.