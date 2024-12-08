Connect with us

Politics

Great joy: PM Modi on installation of Kerala's George Koovakad as cardinal | Latest news India

Great joy: PM Modi on installation of Kerala's George Koovakad as cardinal | Latest news India

 


December 08, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Prime Minister Modi expressed pride when Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad of Kerala was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his “tremendous pride” when Kerala-born Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the esteemed rank of cardinal by Pope Francis. The elevation took place during a ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Alongside Koovakad, Pope Francis also installed 21 new cardinals, many of whom are key figures in his reform agenda.

Archbishop Koovakad is a prominent personality in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala.
Archbishop Koovakad is a prominent personality in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala.

Francis' 10th consistory to create new princes of the Church was also the largest infusion of voting-age cardinals in his 11-year pontificate, cementing his imprint on the group of men who will elect a day his successor. With Saturday's additions, Pope Francis made 110 of the 140 cardinals under the age of 80, therefore eligible to vote in a conclave.

Prime Minister Modi said it was a moment of great joy and pride for India.

“A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted that His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad has been created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis,” the Prime Minister said in a message on X ( formerly Twitter).

“His Eminence Cardinal George Koovakad devoted his life to the service of humanity as an ardent disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” he added.

The growing stature of George Jacob Koovakad

Archbishop Koovakad is a prominent personality in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala. The 68-year-old has been responsible for organizing the pope's international travels since 2020, demonstrating his global role within the Catholic Church.

India had sent an official delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, to attend the momentous event.

The delegation, which visited Vatican City, was made up of a diverse group of leaders from various political backgrounds. Along with Union Minister George Kurian, the delegation included former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu and BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan.

Get current updates on…

See more

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/great-joy-pm-modi-on-keralas-george-koovakad-being-installed-as-cardinal-101733631484531.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: