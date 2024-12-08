



Top line President-elect Donald Trump said he has no plans to try to impeach Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after criticizing Powell for years and suggesting that during his first term he could try to fire the head of the Fed. says it's illegal. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sits silently during the New York Times' annual DealBook. … [+] summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 4, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images Key facts Trump said no, I don't think so, I don't see it, when NBC asked him in an interview broadcast on Sunday if he tried to impeach Powell. Trump repeatedly criticized Powell and considered firing him over interest rate hikes in 2018, but Trump has since backed away from the threat, telling Bloomberg over the summer that he would allow Powell to complete his term, which runs until May 2026. Trump said he thought Powell would leave his job if Trump asked him to, but not if he asked him to. Powell told reporters last month that no, when asked if he would resign if asked by Trump, because that is not allowed by law because the Federal Reserve is designed to be independent and does not not part of the federal government. Key context Trump has repeatedly said he believes the president should have a role in setting interest rates, as opposed to the political independence of the Federal Reserve. Trump nominated Powell in 2017, but has repeatedly criticized him for raising interest rates, writing, My only question is who is our greater enemy, Jay Powell or President Xi, referring to the president Chinese Xi Jinping in a 2019 speech. tweet. In 2020, at the start of the pandemic, he told reporters that he had the right to delete Powell, who Trump said at the time had made a lot of bad decisions. He also suggested that Powell had an easy no-show job during his remarks this year at the Economic Club of Chicago, where Trump said, you show up to the office once a month and you say, let's flip a coin or face, and everyone talks about you like you're a god. Crucial quote I don't worry that there's a risk that we'll lose our statutory independence, Powell said at the New York Times DealBook Summit earlier this month. There is very, very broad support for the Fed to pursue at all times a monetary policy that benefits all Americans, not any particular political party or political outcome. Surprising fact No president has ever attempted to remove the chairman of the Federal Reserve, a legal gray area, according to the Brookings Institutionwhich notes that there is no law addressing whether a president can remove a Fed chairman. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Tangent Trump made the comments to NBC in a wide-ranging interview in which he also said he thought members of the House Jan. 6 committee should go to jail and suggested President Joe Biden should pardon them for preemptively, as Biden would consider doing for some of them. Defeats political enemies. Further reading Can Trump fire Jerome Powell? Fed Chairman Says He Won't Resign If Trump Asks (Forbes) Trump details sweeping changes he'll make from day one and beyond in exclusive interview (CNB) Jerome Powell says he's not concerned about Federal Reserve independence under Trump (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/12/08/trump-says-he-wont-fire-fed-chair-jerome-powell-despite-past-criticism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos