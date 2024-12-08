Trump receives the red carpet in Paris before the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedrals





President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shared a handshake in front of the Palais de Lyse and on the red carpet Saturday before the national celebration of the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral. It is the first in-person meeting since Trump's victory last month, and the latest episode in the two world leaders' tumultuous and on-off diplomatic relations.

World leaders are gathering in Paris to honor repairs to the cathedral, which suffered extensive damage after a fire that broke out in April 2019, as people around the world watch on their screens. In total, nearly $900 million was raised thanks to donations from 340,000 donors in 150 countries. At the end of November, Macron visited Notre-Dame, thanking the restaurateurs. Their efforts, which lasted five years, cost more than $700 million. According to Rebuilding Notre Dame de Paris, the remaining money will likely be used to benefit the cathedral in other ways, although the exact plans are unclear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Britain's Prince William, along with other top leaders, are also in Paris this weekend. President Joe Biden has been invited, but will not attend due to a scheduling conflict, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. First Lady Jill Biden will represent the United States.

Before the Notre Dame event, Trump is expected to meet with Macron and Prince William, who will also meet with Biden, according to the Associated Press and Britain's royal palace. Macron, Zelensky and Trump sat together upon their arrival in Paris and posed for photos, although the extent of their plans to meet and discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine is unclear.

Earlier this week, one of Zelensky's top aides, Andriy Yermak, met with key members of Trump's team during a two-day trip. The president-elect pledged to quickly end the war in Ukraine, but did not specify how, regarding those in kyiv.

After Trump's victory, Macron was the first foreign leader to congratulate him. The French president's recent efforts to cozy up to Trump follow a long and complicated relationship between the two.

PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 07: General view of the interior of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 07, 2024 in Paris, France. After five years of restoration, Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens its doors to the world in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and around fifty heads of state, including Donald Trump, invited for the occasion. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris)

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As the AP reported before Saturday's meeting, Macron was the guest of honor at Trump's first state dinner, and Trump has visited France several times. But the relationship suffered after Macron criticized Trump for questioning the need for NATO and raising doubts about the United States' commitment to the mutual defense pact. On the campaign trail, Trump mocked Macron's accent and claimed his new administration would impose high tariffs on bottles of wine and champagne from France if it tried to tax American businesses.

Charles Kushner, the new ambassador, announces diplomatic relations between France and the United States. Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner and stepfather of Ivanka Trump, was pardoned by Trump after being convicted and imprisoned in 2005 after pleading guilty to 16 federal counts of filing false tax returns, one count of making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, and one count of retaliation against a cooperating witness. (He was sentenced to two years in prison, but was released early in 2006.)

In 2019, Trump, who was then president, offered some advice to first responders as the more than 800-year-old structure caught fire.

So horrible to see the massive fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, he wrote on X, then still known as Twitter. Perhaps flying fuel trucks could be used to put it out. We must act quickly!

About two hours later, French authorities sent a message that appeared to respond to Trump: Hundreds of firefighters from the Paris Fire Department are doing everything they can to bring the terrible #NotreDame fire under control.

All means are used, writes the official report of the General Directorate of Civil Security and Crisis Management, with the exception of water bomber planes which, if used, could lead to collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.

