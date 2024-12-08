Assad's fall reshapes Middle East dynamics; Israel is closely monitoring

Israel considers regional changes as Syria fragments, weakening Iran's influence but raising concerns about extremist factions and Turkey's presence near its borders

Rapid and dramatic changes in the Middle East, now in the form of the fall of the Syrian government led by President Bashar Assad, are prompting Israel to take an interest in developments along its border with the country. It is difficult to downplay the effect of Assad's departure and the de facto collapse of the so-called Iranian Ring of Fire aimed at encircling Israel with hostile entities on all of its borders.

On Sunday, as it became clear that the Assad regime had indeed collapsed, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it was deploying forces to the buffer zone between the two countries, emphasizing in a statement that They did not intervene in internal events in Syria. . The military has also designated several areas along the border as closed military zones, restricting civilian access.

Israel's war cabinet met Saturday evening for the second time in several days, apparently to discuss events in Syria and their possible implications for the Jewish state.

Although Assad was a tough enemy, the border with Israel was calm even at the height of Syria's civil war, Dr. Udi Balanga, a Syria expert at the Department of Middle East Studies at the Institute, told the media. Bar-Ilan University. Double. It strengthened ties between Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, but there was a place Israel could turn to if messages needed to be conveyed.

Scenes of Syrian soldiers abandoning their posts and rebel forces advancing rapidly toward Damascus have raised fears in Israel that instability on its border and the presence of unconventional weapons in Syria could pose a risk to the country. Syria is now fragmented between several groups, mostly Islamist extremists, which could pose a new set of threats to Israel.

Israel will have to learn to maneuver between the different elements and arenas in Syria, Balanga added. At first, the different factions may unite, but eventually we may see Syria split into different autonomous sections, which will require Israel to act skillfully.

For Israel, the question is who is the lesser evil.

While some experts believe that the fall of Assad, himself a sworn enemy of Israel, could be beneficial, others fear that instability in Syria and the presence of unconventional weapons in the country could cause unrest.

Turkey is believed to have played a major role in instigating the coup in Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hostile to Israel and his support for the new offshoots of the Islamist Al-Qaeda movement in Syria puts Israel in a delicate position as it still maintains diplomatic relations with Turkey.

In the past, Erdogan has expressed his intention to confront Israel, even militarily, Dr. Dina Lisnyansky, a speaker and researcher on the Middle East, Islam and Russia in the Middle East, told The Media Line at the Reichman University of Herzliya and Shalem College. . Now that Turkey shares a border with Israel, if relations do not improve quickly, it would certainly be concerning.

Some Syrian factions are seen as less hostile to Israel. According to Lisnyansky, secular elements and the Druze in southern Syria have both engaged in dialogue with Israel.

Israel must now take advantage of the current geopolitical, cultural and ideological diversity in Syria without the presence of a highly centralized government in power, she told The Media Line. Iran's hold on Syria is now significantly weakened, and Qatar is seeking to enter the Syrian scene as the main backer of the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood. Israel must engage with the various factions before this happens and try to position itself advantageously.

Over the past two decades, Israel has undertaken a major military effort against what it saw as an increased Iranian threat to Syrian territory. Syria was seen, until very recently, as a central part of Israel's battle against its main rival, Iran. Iran has used Syria as a corridor to arm Hezbollah, which until recently was considered the most formidable and immediate threat to Israel.

The Kurdish position in northeast Syria, on the border with Iraq, is particularly advantageous for Israel at present.

The Kurds now occupy an extremely strategic position in Dir-a-Zur. Previously under the control of Assad and other forces, Iran was able to transfer an immense amount of weapons and Shiite militias to Syria in order to help Assad at the time, Lisnyansky said. This axis is now disconnecting, one link after the other. The fall of Assad destroys the territorial and ideological continuity of this axis.

Israel has been involved in a large-scale regional war for fourteen months now. What began as a surprise offensive by the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Israel quickly spread to other areas, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. All supported by Iran, the cycle was gradually broken. A ceasefire with Hezbollah was reached late last month after Israel significantly weakened the terrorist organization, including eliminating its senior leaders.

Assad has relied heavily on Hezbollah and Iran to maintain power since the outbreak of the Arab Spring in 2011.

The Iranian presence in Syria is almost non-existent at the moment, Balanga said. Syria, as a very important link between Hezbollah and Iran, is gone. Iran's ability to rehabilitate Hezbollah is now seriously compromised. This is a positive development for Israel, but developments in Syria with extremist elements that are not friendly to Israel could have negative consequences down the road.

Israeli officials recently warned Syria of consequences if it continued to help Hezbollah rearm. The Air Force carried out airstrikes against suspected arms deliveries to the Lebanese terrorist group.

Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own people during the civil war also alarmed Israel, which feared that such unconventional weapons could be aimed in its direction at some point. Thousands of airstrikes have been attributed to Israel in Syria throughout the internal conflict, most against arms convoys destined for Hezbollah but also against sites suspected of having contained chemical and biological weapons.

Israel is doing everything possible to ensure these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands, Lisnyansky said.

Israeli media reported Sunday that the IDF attacked targets in Syria, including a chemical weapons factory. The army has not confirmed this information.

Meanwhile, the region continues to transform rapidly.

For Turkey, seen as behind the anti-Assad forces, the weakening of Hezbollah was a signal that the time had come to topple Assad. In a lightning offensive, the rebels swept across the country, succeeding in ousting the Syrian president from power. Turkey has now positioned itself as a major power in Syria, right on Israel's doorstep, perhaps signaling greater ambitions for influence in the Middle East. Now the region awaits the next developments, which will unfold at breakneck speed.

For Iran, losing Syria could be one loss too many these days. That could push it even further to accelerate its nuclear program and rush toward weapons-grade nuclear capability, which many experts say is just a decision.

The Iranian axis of evil has been hit, Balanga said. This feeling could certainly speed up certain processes.

Israel has pledged to take action against Iran's nuclear program. With the support of a new US administration, this could lead to pre-emptive Israeli action against Iran, which would have far-reaching implications for the region.

Iran now understands that all the proxies it spent years cultivating are crumbling, Lisnyansky said. This means Iran feels attacked, more exposed, less secure and without the ability to fight through its proxies. This leads Iran to a single solution that it will advance as quickly as possible to obtain nuclear weapons.

The rehabilitation of Hezbollah across Syria was supposed to help Iran deter Israel from preemptive action, as was Iran's original plan before the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel last year .

The end of half a century of rule by the Assad family in Syria marks the end of one drama but the beginning of another, which no less promises to be a roller coaster for the Middle East. Although they are now realigned, all points in the region are connected.