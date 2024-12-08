Many RI Citizens Are Suddenly Canceling Home Purchases, What's New?











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – During the time of the Joko Widodo government, there was the Million Houses program. Meanwhile, President Prabowo Subianto's government has a 3 million housing program. Unfortunately, this program makes many people hesitant to purchase real estate units. Proponents said the program gives people hope of free housing. As a result, many potential buyers end up hesitant to buy. “Free houses confuse developers. Many potential consumers canceled their reservations after hearing about free houses. Of the 10 reservations, 1-3 were canceled,” said the general chairman of the Indonesian Real Estate DPP (REI ), Joko Suranto, quoted Sunday (8/12/2024). In fact, a deposit is the first step to owning a home. When this trend occurs massively enough in society, it can result in the real estate sector becoming more restricted. “All the authors are confused and confused. Because in reality, the public also asks and questions, consumers and potential consumers also ask and question,” said Joko. This question arises because many people think that the government will provide housing for free. The massive number of booking cancellations is proof that this industry cannot operate as quickly as it should. “When the real estate industry learns that these are free houses, then we (developers) will disband. The effect will be great because people will not buy (or) delay buying because they hear (that there are) free houses,” Joko said. This phenomenon is reminiscent of the trend of restraint in purchases in the automotive sector, especially when the government grants value-added tax (VAT) incentives for cars with an engine capacity of less than 1,500 cc and for electric cars. . At that time, people held off on purchases because they hoped to get a “discount” on cars worth tens of millions of rupees. Previously, Minister of Housing and Settlement Areas (PKP) Maruarar Sirait inaugurated the construction of President Prabowo Subianto's 3 million house housing program. When it was inaugurated, the initial project was to build 250 social housing units for free in the Sukawali village area, Pakuhaji district, Tangerang regency. It carried out this project on 2.5 hectares of land and received a grant from PT Bumi Samboro Sukses and the construction was carried out by Agung Sedayu Group (ASG). On this occasion, Maruarar was accompanied by the boss of the Agung Sedayu group, Sugianto Kusuma alias Aguan. (pgr/pgr) Watch the video below: Video: Entrepreneurs recall the threat behind the increase in UMP 6.5% % VAT 12%

