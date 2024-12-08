PM Modi leads India to the highest heights of progress: Slathia





SAMBA DECEMBER 08- Samba MP Mr. Surjeet Singh Slathia today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation to the greatest heights of progress and development by ensuring that the benefits of social welfare programs trickle down to 'to the last person in society. Prime Minister's vision of Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat is Sashaktikaran (empowerment) of all, irrespective of religion, region or caste, in line with his cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, Mr. Slathia said. while interacting with people on the sidelines of launching macadamization of road from SC Ward Kamila to Utter Behni Road Kamila under City Scheme. He said that it is with this mantra that every BJP Karyakarta addresses the people, makes them aware of the schemes designed by the government for their welfare, listens to their problems and makes every effort to resolve them by taking charge grievances or problems. with the appropriate forums within the administration. Mr. Slathia said the Prime Minister's commitment to public welfare enables every worker in mission mode to be among them like family. This inspiring philosophy of the BJP is a major irritant for the INDI Alliance, especially the Congress and its allies, the National Conference and the PDP, which is why they are channeling all their negative energies towards maligning the BJP. Now that the NC-Congress has come together, they must fulfill all the promises made during the elections as mere rhetoric will not be enough, he said, adding that the people are closely watching the government's performance on all fronts . Mr. Slathia, who is also the Vice President of BJP Pradesh, spoke in detail about the revolutionary initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, OneNation-One Ration Card, StartUp, Digital Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana, Izzat Ghar Scheme and many others. , saying these projects have changed people's lives. He said the health cover of Rs 5 lakh each is available to over 50 million families across the country, except those aged above 70 years, irrespective of their financial status. Under the scheme, the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir is covered, as a special dispensation, he added. Earlier, Mr. Slathia initiated macadamization of the road from SC Ward Kamila to Utter Behni Road Kamila under the City Town Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakhs. Among those present on the occasion were Ex Sarpanch Mukhytyar Singh, Onkaar Nath Sharma and other senior officials.





