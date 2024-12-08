Protecting the Quad against Trump | The strategist

The Quad was revived during Donald Trump's first term as president, but that's no guarantee he'll give it much attention in his second. Non-US members of the Quad will need to demonstrate its continued value, clarify its purpose, and find a strong advocate to make the point.

In 2017, the resurrection of the Quad was one of the strongest signals that, after almost a year of uncertainty When it comes to Asian policy, the first Trump administration engaged in strategic competition with China. Its revival prompted almost audible sighs of relief in Canberra, New Delhi and Tokyo, where fear of abandonment had seized political elites since the elections. Australia, Japan and India have all been shaken by the new presidents. open hostility to wedding rings and speaking so he can cut a big deal with Xi Jinping looming over their heads. The revival of the Quads showed that the Trump administration was more committed to regional security and prosperity and more convinced of the importance of working with long-standing partners than the president's rhetoric had sometimes suggested .

Since then, the Quad has evolved beyond just a way to reassure friends, signal resolve, share assessments of China's capabilities and intentions, and discuss ways to work together more closely and effectively . He now has a extensive programranging from artificial intelligence to space situational awareness, to year-round interaction, from leaders' summits to ambassadorial meetings.

Yet neither history, nor activity, nor the level of trust and comfort felt by officials involved in these processes guarantee that the Quad will survive or thrive under the second Trump administration. The president-elect is not known for his sentimentality, so the Quad renaissance he has seen on his watch is unlikely to sway his view of its worth. Trump will likely ask how much the minilateral project costs the United States and what it brings, not in terms of public goods provided to others, but in tangible gains for American interests.

Perhaps Canberra, New Delhi and Tokyo could work with Trump's national security team to find at least some answers to these questions, as they did during his first term. As secretary of state for much of this period, Mike Pompeo emerged as a strong champion of the Quad, facilitating the improvement of regular meetings of foreign ministers and then leaders' summits. In theory at least, any of the Chinese falcons whom Trump has appointed to senior positions, Marco Rubio as secretary of state, Peter Hegseth as secretary of defense and Mike Waltz as national security adviser could play similar roles, if the Senate approves their nominations.

The problem, however, is that the Quad lacks a strong defender outside the United States. In 2017, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe quickly established itself as a follower of Trump whispererproposed the reconvening of the grouping and rallied regional allies and partners to the cause. Today, it is unclear whether Anthony Albanese, Narendra Modi or Shigeru Ishiba will be willing and able to do this work.

Of the three, Albanese is the least likely, given the impending elections. The Indian Prime Minister is better placed, given his established relationship with Trump and a relatively successful history of playing according to his whims. Modi is also expected to host the next Quad summit in Indiasometime in 2025. But Japan's newly elected leader may be the best candidate for the role.

Ishiba spoke for a long time with clarity Regional security and clarity is something the Quad needs. Politicians and bureaucrats from all four members will tell anyone who asks, in all sincerity, that the group has accomplished a lot over the past seven years. But even they struggle to express what it aims to do and why it works the way it does. The extent and constantly expanding agenda doesn't help. A a certain escape when talking about China, partly out of deference to sensitivities of Southeast Asian elites and the reluctance to talk about quadrilateral defense cooperation.

This timid approach is unlikely to garner much sympathy in the Trump White House. If the Quad is to survive and continue the good work it is doing in maritime security, critical technologies, cybersecurity and connectivity, it will need a firmer edge and a clearer goal. The region does not need the Asian NATO mentioned by Ishiba, but there is a well done the Quad could and should do to deter the Chinese and indeed Russian adventurism in the Indo-Pacific. Defense industrial and technological cooperation must be at the forefront; improved interoperability; strengthening the capacities of regional navies and air forces, and not just the coast guards; improved logistics and access rights; and better sharing of information and data.

However, this agenda will not succeed if it requires more U.S. leadership and resources. Others must step in, and quickly.