Imran Khan forms committee to negotiate with government





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala jail, has constituted a negotiating committee comprising Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur and Hamid Raza to start talks with the government. , ARY News reported.

According to reports, Omar Ayub, in a press conference, revealed that on December 5, he had a prolonged meeting with Imran Khan in jail, but was re-arrested despite obtaining a deposit.

Ayub said Imran Khan had ordered PTI members to organize a prayer and Jirga session on December 13 in Peshawar, inviting all political parties to participate. Additionally, PTI international chapters will organize events in their respective countries on December 15.

Omar Ayub shared that the main agenda of the negotiating committee is to secure the release of detained PTI workers.

He warned that if the demands are not met, the party could resort to civil disobedience, which could have national and international implications. The PTI also demanded a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 24.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed that the PTI would not give up its constitutional rights. He criticized the treatment of arrested PTI workers, who were allegedly presented in court as terrorists. Qaiser reiterated that the PTI's struggle remains within the confines of the law and the constitution.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram argued that the government's oppressive actions cannot sever the public's bond with Imran Khan. He suggested that civil disobedience would reflect public discontent, questioning why citizens should pay taxes to a government they did not vote for.

The PTI leadership remains resolute in its demand for justice and plans to advance peaceful negotiations while keeping civil disobedience as a potential strategy.

Read more: Non-bailable warrants issued against top PTI officials in GHQ attack case

Earlier on December 7, the ATC had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM KP) Ali Amin Gandapur and several senior PTI leaders in connection with the l attack on GHQ.

According to reports, the 25 accused named in the GHQ attack case included prominent PTI figures such as Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi, Kanwal Shauzab, Tahir Sadiq and Malik Taimoor Masood.

Justice Amjad Ali Shah of ATC Rawalpindi signed the arrest warrants, ordering the Rawalpindi Police (CPO) to arrest these people and produce them in court by December 10.

The court's decision highlights efforts to hold the defendants accountable for their alleged involvement in the GHQ attack case.

On December 5, 2024, PTI founder Imran Khan along with 60 other PTI leaders were indicted in the GHQ attack case.

Justice Amjad Ali Shah indicted Imran Khan and 60 other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-forms-committee-to-negotiate-with-government/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos