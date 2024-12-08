Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine





WASHINGTON Donald Trump on Sunday pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to achieve an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as president-elect to end the war despite some weeks of taking office.

Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and put an end to this madness,” Trump wrote on social media, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a television interview broadcast Sunday, Trump also said he would be willing to cut military aid to Ukraine and withdraw the United States from NATO. These are two threats that have alarmed Ukraine, NATO allies, and many in the U.S. national security community.

When asked on NBC's Meet the Press if he was actively working to end the nearly three-year-old war in Ukraine, Trump responded, “Yes.”

He declined to say whether he had spoken to Putin since his November election victory. “I don’t want to say anything about it, because I don’t want to do anything that might hinder the negotiations,” Trump said.

Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire went beyond public policy positions taken by the Biden administration and Ukraine and prompted a cautious response from Zelensky. It also marks Trump's unusually deep commitment to efforts ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration to resolve one of the major global crises facing the lame duck Biden administration.

Trump made his proposal after a weekend meeting in Paris with leaders of France and Ukraine, where many world leaders gathered to celebrate the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire. None of the advisors who accompanied him appeared to have any expertise on Ukraine.

kyiv would like to make a deal, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin.

I know Vladimir well. Now is the time for him to act. China can help. The world is waiting! Trump added. He was referring to China's mediation efforts that many in the West view as favorable to Russia.

Zelensky called his Saturday discussions with Trump, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, “constructive,” but did not elaborate.

In a message posted Sunday on the messaging app Telegram, Zelensky warned that Ukraine needs a just and solid peace, which the Russians will not destroy within a few years.

When we talk about effective peace with Russia, we must first of all talk about effective peace guarantees. Ukrainians want peace more than anyone. Russia provoked war on our territory, Zelensky said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump's message by repeating Moscow's long-standing message that Moscow was open to negotiations with Ukraine. Peskov referred to an October 2022 decree from Zelensky that formally declared that any prospect of talks would be impossible as long as Putin was Russia's leader.

The decree came after Putin proclaimed four occupied regions of Ukraine as part of Russia, which kyiv and the West called a blatant violation of Ukrainian sovereignty.

Trump's former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, has warned that there is no silver bullet to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

What worries me is this kind of misconception that Putin can be appeased, right, and that Putin will come to some sort of agreement, McMaster told Fox News on Sunday.

I think it's very important that President Trump sticks to his instincts on this… peace through strength, McMaster said, adding, “How about we give them what they need to defend themselves , then telling Putin: “You’re going to lose this.” war?

While Trump has previously said he would like a quick ceasefire in Ukraine, his proposal on Sunday was presented as a direct appeal to Russia. The quick responses from Ukraine and Russia demonstrated the seriousness with which they viewed the idea of ​​the new US president.

Trump and Biden administration officials have highlighted Russia's disengagement in Syria, where the Russian military has largely stood aside in recent days as Syrian rebels overthrew the country's president, allied with Russia, as proof of the extent to which the war in Ukraine has undermined. Resources of Russia.

The Biden administration and other Ukraine supporters have made it a point not to be seen pressuring Ukraine for an immediate truce. Ukraine's allies fear a quick deal would be largely based on its more powerful neighbor's terms, which could force damaging concessions on Ukraine and allow Russia to return to war once it will have reconstituted its military force.

For most of the war, kyiv's official position has been to call for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, as a condition of peace talks. Moscow also demanded heavy concessions from Ukraine as a precondition for opening negotiations.

Trump presents himself as ready to make quick deals to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East that have thwarted many of the Biden administration's mediation efforts.

There is no prohibition on new officials or candidates meeting with foreign officials, and it is common and acceptable for them to do so, unless these meetings are designed to overturn or otherwise affect current U.S. policy.

The Logan Act prohibits private citizens from attempting to intervene in disputes or controversies between the United States and foreign powers without government approval. But the 1799 law has resulted in only two criminal cases, none since the 1850s and none resulting in a criminal conviction.

In the NBC interview recorded Friday, Trump renewed his warning to NATO allies that he did not view continued U.S. participation in the Western military alliance as a given during his second term.

Trump has long complained that the European and Canadian governments in the mutual defense bloc appropriate military spending from the United States, by far NATO's most powerful partner. NATO and its member governments say a majority of countries in the bloc are now meeting their voluntary targets for military spending, in part because of pressure from Trump during his first term.

Asked whether he would consider withdrawing from NATO, Trump said it was an open question.

If they pay their bills and I think they treat us fairly, the answer is absolutely: I will stay in NATO, he said.

But if not, he was asked if he would consider removing the United States from the alliance. Trump replied: Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely.

Trump expressed the same openness when asked whether Ukraine should prepare for possible cuts in U.S. aid. Maybe, he said.

U.S. weapons and other military support are critical to Ukraine's efforts to repel invading Russian forces, and Democratic President Joe Biden increased aid to Ukraine before leaving office.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced nearly $1 billion in additional long-term arms support to Ukraine on Saturday. Austin spoke Sunday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, about the status of the war and U.S. military support, the Pentagon said.

