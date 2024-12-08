Winners and losers in the Middle East: the story so far

JNS.org – After more than a year of bloody conflict in the Middle East sparked by the Hamas pogrom in Israel on October 7, 2023, it is becoming clearer which of the multiple parties involved have recorded net gains and which are net losses.

Let's start with the Palestinians. The enduring success of Hamas's rapists and murderers has been to place the Palestinian question at the center of global consciousness. For at least a decade, the civil war in Syria, the war against ISIS, the failure of the Arab Spring to bring stable and lasting democracy to the region, and the normalization treaties between Israel and a group of highly conservative Arab monarchies moved the country. Palestinians from their jealously guarded position as the region's overriding and unresolved issue.

October 7 changed all that by making the Palestinian issue a domestic concern in many countries – a status that generally eludes the world's myriad other conflicts. Palestine was an issue in elections in Ireland, France, the United Kingdom and, of course, the United States. This is a problem for law enforcement, as police departments in cities around the world have struggled to deal with mass protests and campus encampments, too often resulting in Police officers look the other way while screaming crowds openly support terrorist organizations, recycling the crudest elements. anti-Semitic tropes, engaging in acts of vandalism and aggression, and disrupting sporting and cultural events. And, let's face it, the war in Gaza has given meaning and purpose to the lives of millions of restive and misinformed people, as they confront the Zionist war machine that they believe is behind the difficulties of the Palestinians, and therefore at the origin of the situation. theirs as well.

Yet real Palestinians, especially those in Gaza, might wonder whether any of these outcomes were worth a year of bombing that destroyed their coastal enclave and placed them at the mercy of outside states for reconstruction and rehabilitation. post-war governance. Hamas has been decimated, and it remains unclear who will rule Gaza in the future and how they will do so. The price of the aforementioned political victories for the Palestinians was military disaster and long-term uncertainty.

For Israel, this effect was essentially reversed. Militarily, thanks to the discipline and courage of the Israeli Defense Forces, the Jewish State occupies a much more dominant position than it did before October 7 on the Gaza and Lebanon fronts (i.e. i.e. its southern and northern borders). In addition to dealing powerful blows against Hamas, Israel has fundamentally weakened Iran's other proxy, Hezbollah, to the point that it cannot muster fighters to defend Bashar Assad's faltering regime in Syria, as he did it ten years ago.

Yet in political and diplomatic terms, the past 14 months have seen Israel's overall position significantly weakened by repeated accusations of genocide. Its prime minister and former defense minister cannot travel to much of the rest of the world, including most of the European Union, for fear of being arrested under arrest warrants issued on last month by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. From literary festivals to soccer matches, Israelis feel the kind of opprobrium once reserved for apartheid South Africa, even if it involves far deadlier violence. Along the same lines, Jewish communities in the diaspora are experiencing a wave of anti-Semitic intimidation not seen since the 1930s. The imminent arrival of a new administration in the White House could, as many hope, change situation, particularly when it comes to the crucial questions of the fate of the remaining hostages in Gaza and the return of thousands of Israelis displaced from their homes. in the north by Hezbollah attacks. Nothing is guaranteed, however.

Countering the Iranian regime, whose machinations are at the heart of this conflict, will be a major foreign policy objective of the next Trump administration. Yet even before Donald Trump enters the Oval Office (again), Iran already appears damaged and weaker compared to October 7. While its missile attacks on Israel have failed to shake the resolve of the IDF or the Israeli population, Jerusalem's responses have severely frayed Iran's air defenses and exposed the vulnerability of its nuclear program. In addition to watching its Hamas and Hezbollah proxies deteriorate, Iran now watches the Assad regime in Syria cling to its survival. Iran still retains its proxies in Iraq and Yemen, but they could also find themselves in the crosshairs of a new administration in Washington. Although today Iran is convinced that it can fight to defend itself, it wants peace, its former foreign minister wrote in a frankly ridiculous article for Foreign Affairs. This sounds suspiciously like a call for the regime's adversaries to desist, because the reality is that the regime cannot defend itself against Israel, let alone the Iranian people, a growing portion of whom genuinely hate the Islamic Republic and are determined to get rid of it.

For two states in the region, the outlook is unfortunately rosier. One of them is Turkey, whose membership in the NATO alliance remains intact despite increasingly lopsided attacks on Israel by its autocratic president, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, and his open support for Hamas. Ironically, Israeli sanctions against Hezbollah have helped Erdoan in Syria, where Turkey supports anti-Assad forces in the north of the country, but does not expect him to recognize it.

Second, there is Qatar, an emirate based on Sharia law, where just over 10% of the population enjoys full citizenship while the vast majority, mainly migrant workers working in slave-like conditions, lives in a form of real apartheid. The Biden administration's confidence that Qatar, the financial and diplomatic backer of Hamas, whose capital hosted the leaders of the terrorist organizations, could act as an honest intermediary in negotiations for the release of the hostages, was spectacularly misplaced, more than a year has passed since the one and only exchange of prisoners. which forced Israel to release Palestinians convicted of terrorism and violence. Despite this abject failure and its dual stance on terrorism, Qatar's ruling family continues to be feted by international leaders, most recently in London, where the British royal family dutifully took to the Mall for a welcoming parade to the visiting emir. For the foreseeable future, Qatar's astonishing wealth, coupled with its financial hold over many world capitals, is a guarantee of immunity from criticism, let alone actual sanctions.

For Turkey and Qatar, therefore, net gains. For Iran and its Palestinian and Lebanese proxies, net losses. For Israel, the jury is out. The first year of Trump's term will undoubtedly tell us more.