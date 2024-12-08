Jokowi still has influence over 2024 regional elections





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Trias Politica Strategis Executive Director Agung Baskoro believes that former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) played a role in the victory of a number of regional head (cakada) candidates in the 2024 elections, this which shows Jokowi as an influential figure nationally. political scene. “Pak Jokowi's electoral strength is not only visible in himself, but also in the significant effect he has on the regional leadership candidates he supports,” Agung said during the a dialogue on the program “Beritasatu Sore” broadcast Editor cited Beritasatu.com, Sunday (12/8/2024). Agung pointed out that Jokowi's influence in the 2024 regional elections is reflected in Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin's victory in the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial elections, which were supported by the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM) more, successfully defeated. the Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi (Hendi) couple, supported by the PDIP. In fact, Central Java has always been synonymous with the “bullpen” dominated by the PDIP. Agung also assessed Jokowi's influence in the victory of Bobby Nasution (Jokowi's son-in-law) who was paired with Surya in the 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial election, and in the victory of the Respati couple Ardi-Astrid Widayani at Solo 2024. Pilwalkot. “As a figure with a strong and consistent electoral position, Pak Jokowi still has great influence in determining the future direction of Indonesian politics. This conversion of capacity and electability will be key to the new mandate held by the people he supports,” Agung explained. Agung emphasized that Jokowi's influence in the 2024 regional elections shows Jokowi's contribution to Indonesian politics. He believes Jokowi will remain a central figure in the future. “Pak Jokowi is a figure who, personally and politically, has a great capacity to regulate electoral dynamics. We will see what his strategic role will be in the future, both as a driver behind the scenes and in more political measures. concrete,” Agung said. Previously, after receiving East Kalimantan gubernatorial candidate (cagub) Rudy Masud at his residence in Solo on Tuesday (03/12/2024), Jokowi admitted that he supported around 84 regional leaders during the 2024 elections. However, he said: declared that the victory of the regional leaders he supported was not due to his influence. “That theI don't do anything. It turns out that those who are supported win, like Pak Rudy in East Kalimantan. I am open with anyone. “If anyone wins, it will be because they worked hard, consolidated politics in their respective regions and were able to communicate with the community,” said Jokowi, who still has influence over the 2024 regional elections.

