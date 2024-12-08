PM Modi says institutional service can solve big societal problems – The Week





Institutional service has the potential to solve major problems and eradicate many ills from society and the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, organized by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) in Ahmedabad, Modi said when thousands of workers are linked with a common goal, it will transform into a great strength of the country and society . Service is that in which there is no sense of self and it gives direction to the spiritual journey and strengthens it over time. He added that when this service was carried out in an organized form with thousands of workers as an institution, then amazing results were achieved, he noted. Modi cited the examples of Swachh Bharat Mission, natural agriculture, environmental awareness, girls' education and the issue of tribal welfare to assert that the people of the country were coming forward and led the building of the nation. The Prime Minister further urged the karyakartas to work on a multitude of options such as natural agriculture, spreading the feeling of unity in diversity, combating drug addiction to protect the youth, reviving rivers or adopting a sustainable lifestyle to save the future of the planet. Earth. He said the youth would give their ideas and prepare an outline of their contribution to realize India's resolve developed during the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' to be organized in January 2025. Around one lakh BAPS volunteers attended the event organized at the Narendra Modi Stadium to commemorate 50 years of the organization's Mumbai hub. Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is a celebration of the humanitarian teachings of Bhagwan Swami Narayan, Modi said, adding that he was happy to see that thousands of BAPS workers were engaged in service with utmost devotion and dedication. The Prime Minister noted that BAPS has 1,800 temples of Lord Swami Narayan in 28 countries around the world and over 21,000 spiritual centers across the world. These centers undertake multiple service projects, he added. Modi further termed BAPS temples as a cultural reflection of India and centers of the world's oldest living culture. Just a few months ago the consecration ceremony of the Bhagwan Swaminarayan Temple took place in Abu Dhabi, and I had the privilege of participating in this historic event. This temple and the ceremony have since attracted worldwide attention, showcasing Bharat's spiritual heritage and cultural diversity. Such initiatives showcase Bharat's cultural greatness and its spirit of human generosity, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2024/12/08/karyakar-suvarna-mahotsav-pm-modi-says-institutional-service-can-solve-big-problems-of-society.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos