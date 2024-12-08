Trump calls for 'immediate' ceasefire in Ukraine, warns of NATO withdrawal





WASHINGTON Donald Trump on Sunday pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin to act to achieve an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as president-elect to end the war despite some weeks of taking office.

Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and put an end to this madness, Trump wrote on social media, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump also said he would be willing to cut military aid to Ukraine and withdraw the United States from NATO, in a television interview broadcast on Sunday.

When asked on NBC's Meet the Press if he was actively working to end the nearly three-year-old war in Ukraine, Trump responded, “Yes.”

He declined to say whether he had spoken to Putin since his November election victory. “I don’t want to say anything about it, because I don’t want to do anything that might hinder the negotiations,” Trump said.

Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire went beyond public policy positions taken by the Biden administration and Ukraine and prompted a cautious response from Zelensky. It also marks Trump's unusually deep commitment to efforts ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration to resolve one of the major global crises facing Biden's lame-duck administration.

Trump's comments came after a weekend meeting with French and Ukrainian leaders in Paris, where many world leaders gathered to celebrate the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire. None of the advisors who accompanied him appeared to have any expertise on Ukraine.

There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

I know Vladimir well. Now is the time for him to act. Trump added.

Zelensky described his discussions Saturday with Trump, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, as constructive but gave no further details. In a message posted Sunday on the messaging app Telegram, Zelensky warned that Ukraine needs a just and solid peace, which the Russians will not destroy within a few years.

When we talk about effective peace with Russia, we must first of all talk about effective peace guarantees. Ukrainians want peace more than anyone. Russia provoked war on our territory, Zelensky said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's long-standing message that Moscow is open to negotiations with Ukraine. He referenced an October 2022 decree from Zelensky that declared talks impossible as long as Putin is Russia's leader.

The decree came after Putin proclaimed four occupied regions of Ukraine as part of Russia, which kyiv and the West called a violation of Ukrainian sovereignty.

For most of the war, kyiv's official position has been to call for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which Russia invaded and claims to have annexed in 2014, as a condition of peace talks.

In another social media update, Zelensky claimed that Kyiv had lost 43,000 troops since the all-out invasion of Moscow began on February 24, 2022, and that 370,000 had been injured. Trump had claimed that each side had lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers. Russia and Ukraine are reluctant to publish the official death toll.

The Biden administration and other Ukraine supporters in the United States and abroad have made a point of not being seen pressuring Ukraine for an immediate truce. Ukraine's allies fear a quick deal would be largely based on its more powerful neighbor's terms, forcing Ukraine into damaging concessions and allowing Russia to potentially resume the war once it will have rebuilt his army.

In the interview broadcast Sunday, Trump renewed his warning to North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies that he did not take continued U.S. participation in the Western military alliance as a given.

Trump has long maintained that the mutual defense bloc's European and Canadian governments are content with U.S. NATO military spending and its member governments say a majority of the bloc's countries are now meeting their voluntary spending targets.

When asked in the Meet the Press interview recorded Friday if he would consider withdrawing from NATO, Trump replied: “If they pay their bills and I think they treat us fairly, the answer is absolutely: I would stay with NATO.

But if not, he was asked if he would consider removing the United States from the alliance. He replied: Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely.

Associated Press writer Kozlowska reported from London, Knickmeyer reported from Washington.

Associated Press writer Kozlowska reported from London, Knickmeyer reported from Washington.

