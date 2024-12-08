The fall of Assad: what consequences for the United States and Israel?

Two weeks ago, the Syrian civil war, dormant for 13 years, was barely on the radar of U.S. and Israeli political, defense and security leaders, all focused on Iran, Hezbollah and Gaza . The lesson is that those who think they know what comes next in Syria and the region are wrong.

After the Arab Winter of 2011, when Egyptian President Mubarak was toppled, few witnessed the rapid rise of the Muslim Brotherhood, which led to the election of anti-American Islamist President Morsi. His short term ended with a coup by military strongman al-Sissi, who is still Egypt's authoritarian president.

In retrospect, events in the region over the past thirteen years seem logical, but that was certainly not the case at the time. Today's political leaders must remember how precarious the situation was at the time and how little knowledge our defense, security and intelligence analysts had about the events unfolding in real time.

Today, Iran is on the defensive, but as a cornered rat, it is more dangerous than ever. With the attention drawn to events unfolding in Syria, one might assume that Iran has suffered a major strategic defeat and is in no position to cause unrest, since its main proxy in Lebanon is isolated and the Syria is no longer under his control.

On the contrary, while everyone is focused on Syria and the march of jihadists supported by Turkish Islamist President Erdogan, we must not take our eyes off the Islamic Republic of Iran, which the mullahs will probably decide is time to launch into a civil war. nuclear weapon to become immune to attack.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks after a signing ceremony in Ankara, Turkey September 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

My recommendation to the Biden and Trump administrations is to seize the moment of Israel's decapitation of Iran's anti-missile system as the right moment to attack the nuclear weapons program. A nuclear Iran remains a nightmare scenario for the national security interests of the Middle East, Israel and the United States.

The rise of Turkey in Syria

The first apparent victor in Syria is Turkey, a US foe that now has regional ascendancy over Iran and Russia. From Erdogan's perspective, Turkey now finds itself in the position it rightfully should occupy: the great Muslim power of the Middle East, realizing its neo-Ottoman imperialist vision of restoring hundreds of years of leadership of Turkey on the Muslim world.

The question is: will the HTS jihadists remain loyal to Erdogan over time? Syrian rebel alliances could collapse. The HTS are Salafists, an offshoot of Al-Qaeda. The main group supported by Erdogan was the Syrian National Army (SNA), a rebel group that may be more moderate and weaker than HTS.

Will the strongest HTS jihadists devour their temporary SNA ally? Turkey will work with anyone who allows it to take control of northern Syria, ethically cleanse the Syrian Kurds from that region, and return to Syria the three million Syrian refugees who found refuge in Turkey during the civil war.

The Syrian Kurds, who helped the United States defeat ISIS and imprison tens of thousands of ISIS sympathizers, are now launching an offensive from their territory in northwest Syria southward, seizing from the crucial Sunni city of Deir al Zour. Turkey carried out an ethnic cleansing of Kurds in northeast Syria several years ago and will likely turn its attention to the Kurds in the northwest, whom it considers mortal enemies, part of the militant group PKK. The United States considers the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to be allies against ISIS. A Kurdish-Turkish war is next to fall, which will require intervention from the Trump administration.

Stay informed with the latest news! Subscribe to the Jerusalem Post newsletter

And what about HTS’s jihadist ideological cousin, ISIS (DAESH)? Is this an opportunity for them to rise up and wreak havoc in Syria, Iraq and the Middle East like they did ten years ago?

Russia will do everything possible to preserve its Hmeimim air base in Latakia and its naval port of Tartus on the Mediterranean. The Iranian alliance is currently a victim. However, Russia will continue to work with Iran as part of the axis of resistance, purchasing drones and missiles for its war in Ukraine, thereby strengthening the Supreme Leader's coffers.

As for Israel, it has preemptively deployed its forces in parts of the Syrian Golan to block jihadists on its border. Sunni jihadists are no friends of the Jewish state, but it is to be hoped that a detente or ceasefire can be reached. I doubt HTS will talk directly with Israel, but Israel should try. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Remember that HTS sponsor Erdogan protects Hamas and is deeply anti-Semitic.

Syria has been the target of hundreds of Israeli strikes over the years. Yet this has focused exclusively on stopping the transit of Iranian weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and, more recently, targeting Iranian assets and advanced weapons factories in Syria. Israel is now striking the remaining Syrian and Iranian weapons facilities in Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of its adversaries. However, Israel should expect Iran to find new ways to support Hezbollah.

And don't forget Jordan. Jihadists can either march or inspire Islamists in Jordan to destabilize a critical U.S. ally, not to mention how Israel's security would be compromised by jihadists in Amman.

With a new U.S. administration just five weeks away and many potential candidates for intelligence and defense roles deeply influenced by America's debacles in Iraq and Afghanistan, this group's likely recommendation will be that the United States do nothing.

However, the Marco Rubio-Mike Waltz faction knows better. Creating a vacuum in the Levant will create even more chaos with the risk that American troops will be drawn back.

The temptation of the neo-isolationist wing is to withdraw the 900 American soldiers present in the al-Tanf region in Syria, on the border of Jordan and Iraq. They have been a stabilizing force by preventing the return of ISIS and supporting our Kurdish allies. They are a force multiplier for stability and must remain in place. But their security must be closely monitored and action taken if jihadists threaten them. In reality, their biggest threat is Iraqi militias controlled by Iran, and they are now on the defensive.

Now is not the time to forget Iran. Let's assume that the Supreme Leader and the IRGC know that America and Israel will not use kinetic actions to stop their race toward the atomic bomb. In this case, it is an invitation to the ever-dangerous Supreme Leader to act quickly to become a nuclear power and return to his hegemonic ambitions.

So who will have the ear of President Trump, Rubio, Waltz and company, or Vice President-elect Vance and Tulsi Gabbard? As always, America may want to leave the Middle East, but the region keeps reminding us.

Dr. Eric Mandel is the director of MEPIN, the Middle East Political Information Network, and the senior security editor of the Jerusalem Report. He regularly briefs members of Congress and their foreign policy advisors.