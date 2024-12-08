President-elect Trump says Ukraine will 'maybe' receive less military aid





US President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting with Britain's Prince William (not pictured) at the residence of the British Ambassador to France, on the day of ceremonies to reopen Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris following the fire of 2019, in Paris, France, December 7, 2024.

Aaron Chown | Via Reuters

In an exclusive interview with Donald Trump on NBC's “Meet the Press” on Sunday, the president-elect told NBCNews' Kristen Welker that Ukraine will “maybe” receive less military aid once he takes office .

“We are going to get 350 billion dollars, and Europe 100 billion dollars. Why doesn’t Europe have the same chance as us?” Trump told Welker of his support for Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

“The only thing that should happen is that Europe… equalizes,” he added.

On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a $988 million aid package in the form of new weapons and equipment to Ukraine to help it in the ongoing conflict following the Russian invasion. In total, the United States has committed more than $62 billion in aid to Ukraine since the conflict began nearly three years ago.

“I think [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] “Maybe the best salesman of any politician that ever lived,” Trump said of the Ukrainian leader in June. These comments suggest that Zelensky's diplomatic skills were the source of tens of billions of dollars in American military aid, rather than the country's real needs.

Similar to his position during his first term in the White House, Trump said NATO must “pay its bills” as a condition for the United States to remain in the military coalition. The new president has already repeatedly threatened to withdraw the country from NATO, an alliance in place since World War II, whose main mission is to protect against Russia's growing power.

“Europe only has a fraction of it, and the war with Russia is more important to Europe than it is to us,” Trump told Welker. “We have between us a little thing called an ocean.”

When asked if he had been in contact with Putin since he came to power, Trump did not deny speaking to the Russian president.

French President Emmanuel Macron (center) walks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) after a meeting at the Elysée in Paris, December 7, 2024.

Julien De Rosa | Afp | Getty Images

The new president met Ukraine's Zelensky during a 35-minute meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Saturday. The three were in Paris for a ceremony to reopen Notre-Dame Cathedral, under repair since a fire in 2019.

Following Trump's conversation with Zelensky in France, the new president took to social media to call for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

“There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. He added that it was a “war that should never have started and could last forever.”

Trump has previously said that one day after taking office he would negotiate an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, crediting his close ties with Putin.

“I know Vladimir well. It is time for him to act. China can help. The world is waiting!” Trump added in his social media post.

Trump also highlighted his “good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting that they had communicated with each other since his election and as recently as three days before his interview with NBC's Welker.

When asked if he would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island nation-state, Trump responded that while he would prefer China not to do so, he refused to say whether he would force states -United to intervene, emphasizing that he had to “negotiate things”.

During his recent call with President Xi, Trump said the topic of Taiwan “didn't come up.”

The US president-elect also spoke about Russia's role in the Syrian conflict.

After 13 years of civil war, Syrian rebels took control of the capital Damascus on Sunday and said they had succeeded in overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad. According to some reports, the plane that Assad flew out of the country has disappeared.

“Assad is gone. He fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was no longer interested in protecting him. There was no reason for Russia to be there “They lost interest in Syria in the first place because of Ukraine,” Trump added on Truth Social.

