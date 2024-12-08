Immunity: why the Gates Foundation is stirring up controversy

Much of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation controversy is believed to stem from the historical population control perceptions of anti-birth control activist, sex educator, writer and nurse Margaret Sanger. [Courtesy]

A YouTube video from 2021 recently emerged showing tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates confronting angry crowds in London. The seemingly angry crowd shouted “Arrest Bill Gates” amid other ramblings, while accusing him of being a “murderer.”

According to Newsweek, an American online publication, Gates was in the British capital to have dinner with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson – another controversial figure. Johnson had invited 20 of the world's most influential business figures to an event intended to help “promote British interests internationally”.

Gates, one of the world's richest people, has been at the center of unfounded conspiracy theories involving the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine development.

Among the claims made about the Microsoft founder was the idea that he wanted to use Covid-19 vaccines to implant microchips in populations.

Here in Kenya, Gates made headlines after his philanthropy, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which he founded with his ex-wife, was granted government immunity.

Legal rights

Although the Law Society of Kenya filed a complaint that led to the suspension of these privileges under the Privileges and Immunities Act, experts say the foundation sought to protect itself from possible prosecution if, and when, she is accused of infringing on the legal rights of citizens and local organizations who might be in conflict with her.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has expressed keen interest in establishing a regional office in Nairobi.

Daniel Maingi, an agricultural and science policy analyst, says the foundation could use these privileges to avoid scrutiny of its activities, particularly its financial dealings and its influence on public policy.

“Immunity and other privileges work for many organizations with a strong presence in Kenya. This time it is a mistake to entrust it to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which, hypothetically, can be extended to all affiliates like the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the African Foundation for Agricultural Technologies (AATF) and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) by simply affixing the privileged badge of Bill and Melinda Gates, depending on the needs and circumstances.

Dr Maingi adds that immunity from prosecution for acts performed in the exercise of official functions has “huge implications for Kenya's sovereignty and national interests”.

“If something goes wrong, who pays for technology incidents? Not Gates,” he said.

Domino effect

Outside of Kenya, many fear the move could create a domino effect, as other countries are pushed to follow suit, offering immunity to Bill Gates' private foundation to entice the billionaire to spend more of resources to national social programs.

According to Maingi, Western countries are subject to too many controls and rules, and the risk of legal action is high. But African countries like Kenya have shown a willingness to suspend “rules and precautions” and reduce the entry of new technologies.

The fact that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is granted immunity status and special privileges in Kenya is not a big surprise. Without much public participation, including parliamentary debate, Maingi says, “they exploited a loophole afforded to many organizations (like the UN and even the Red Cross) already enjoying these benefits.” »

Dr Fanuel Letting, a seed specialist and lecturer at the University of Eldoret, has a different opinion on the immunity granted to the foundation in Kenya. “Philanthropists like Bill Gates, who work in the agriculture and health sectors, will help increase food production and improve health care in the country and in Africa,” he says.

Another controversial issue linked to the foundation is the national animal vaccination project, which President William Ruto spoke about at the Maa cultural festival in November.

In his speech, President Ruto highlighted that this would help improve productivity and efficiency, disease prevention and control, as well as improve animal welfare and protection of public health. But Maingi warned of the dangers of “free vaccines” and dependency syndrome. “Once you have administered 'free vaccines', you will have to pay a lot for booster shots and seasonal and annual injections – without the guarantee that your animal products will get a clean health certificate so they can be exported to the lucrative and sensitive markets in the country. Western world,” Maingi said.

However, due to the constant evolution of livestock pathogens, it is difficult for a single version of the vaccine to be effective for a long time.

In this case, the Kenya Animal Vaccination Institute, without relying on the International Livestock Research Institute, should develop a research and development industry to continuously monitor and innovate new vaccines to meet the collective immunity and the requirements of the meat industry.

The vaccine industry, according to experts, constitutes a significant global market, with a projected value of $17.27 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10% between 2024 and 2034, reaching worth $44.79 billion by 2024. 2034.

However, according to Letting, the nationwide cow vaccination in Kenya, which is expected to begin in January 2025, is an act of goodwill and primarily aims to prevent animal diseases and secure international markets for cow products. breeding.

“To secure the export market, Kenya needs to focus on vaccinating livestock against several key diseases considered trans-border and which can have a significant impact on trade,” he says.

The program aims to vaccinate 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep against diseases such as foot and mouth disease, Rift Valley fever and Newcastle disease.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka also criticized the move, suggesting it is a globalist agenda “aimed at reducing methane emissions from livestock through genetic modification.”

But the government rejected the claims and clarified that the vaccination program was aimed at cross-border animal diseases and would be voluntary.

According to Maingi, Bill Gates strategically uses “philanthro-capitalism,” imposing strict breeder protection rules on an industrial scale on seeds and universities.

“Many indigenous African and community seeds have been integrated into the global intellectual property regime. As a result, communities that accepted funding linked to Bill and Melinda Gates are giving up their property rights to their seed heritage. This strategy left communities vulnerable, forcing them to purchase seeds and abide by restrictive patent and breeder protection laws, ultimately enriching agrochemical seed companies,” says Maingi.

Brewed rebellion

The government's new directive requiring farmers to register and obtain certificates before buying or selling seeds and animals has sparked rebellion, with some political leaders and activists, particularly in the Mount Kenya region, using the laws and proposed guidelines to generate opposition.

However, according to Letting, having farmers registered and receiving certificates “will help us manage and trace traded animals to where they come from and where they are sold.” This will also help identify poor practices that might arise when purchasing animals and crops.

Lettrage suggests that, in the wake of climate change, the development of drought and disease resistant seeds is important to ensure food security in Africa.

Maingi and Letting both agree on the need to help farmers work with nature, improve their seeds through research and co-creation, support farmer-managed seed systems and agroecology , and to recognize farmers as owners of their seeds.

Much of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation controversy is believed to stem from the historical population control perceptions of anti-birth control activist, sex educator, writer and nurse Margaret Sanger. She popularized the term “birth control”, opened the first birth control clinic in the United States, and created organizations that pushed this path.

“The government should tailor regulations to the specific needs of different types of farmers, such as small producers and industrial producers. Farmers should also be encouraged and supported to manage seed systems that allow them to exchange and save their seeds without excessive regulation,” he says.

Gates, in a famous TEDx talk on YouTube, clearly links the need to innovatively address population growth with vaccines from genetically modified plants (GMOs). He links this to reproductive health (cervical cancer vaccine for preteens) and reducing carbon emissions.

But Dr. Maingi says Bill Gates is addressing these problems in Africa by channeling his might and power “through pseudo-philanthropy dripping with capitalist impulses.”

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is driven by an unprecedented wave of emerging scientific discoveries and promises – technologies that would require extensive testing and peer review to determine risks and benefits,” says Dr. Maingi.

Much of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation controversy is believed to stem from the historical population control perceptions of controversial birth control activist, sex educator, writer and nurse Margaret Sanger. She popularized the term “birth control”, opened the first birth control clinic in the United States, and created organizations that pushed in that direction.