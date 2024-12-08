PM Modi to launch Bima Sakhi scheme to empower women of Haryana





New Delhi, December 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on December 9 to launch 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', in line with his commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion. According to a PMO release, the launch in the historic town of Panipat is an initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) designed to empower women aged 18 to 70 years, who have passed Class They will receive specialized training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial education and insurance awareness, the statement said. After training, these women can serve as LIC officers and graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify to be considered for development officer positions in LIC. The Prime Minister will also distribute nomination certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis. During the program, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal. The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over Rs 700 crore. The University will have a College of Horticulture for graduate and postgraduate studies and five schools covering 10 horticultural disciplines. It will work towards crop diversification and world-class research for the development of horticultural technologies. The Prime Minister will first visit Jaipur and inaugurate the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) at 10:30 am. After this, he will travel to Panipat in neighboring Haryana. The theme of the Investment Summit to be held from December 9-11 is “Filled, Responsible, Ready”. The Summit will host 12 sectoral thematic sessions on the themes of water security, sustainable mining, sustainable finance, inclusive tourism, agro-industrial innovations and women-led startups, among others. Eight national sessions will also be organized during the Summit with participating countries on themes such as “Water Management for Liveable Cities”, “Versatility of Industries – Manufacturing and Beyond” and “Trade and Tourism”. The Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave and MSME Conclave will also take place. The Rajasthan Global Business Expo will feature thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, National Pavilions and Startup Pavilion among others. More than 32 countries, including 16 partner countries and 20 international organizations will participate in the summit.

