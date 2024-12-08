The Georgian regime has crossed the Russian Rubicon

Raids on opposition parties and suspension of Georgia's EU candidacy reveal pantomime nature of its democracy

By Marc Champion / Bloomberg Opinion



What do we see in Georgia? This is not an easy question to answer, but I think this is the point where the government of a functioning democracy crosses the line into illegitimacy and autocracy. This transition can be difficult to spot in real time. Governing young states tends to become complicated, and even authoritarian regimes claim democratic legitimacy, including that of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia and Chinese President Xi Jinpings () in China. Yet at some point these claims became patently meaningless. This is happening in Georgia.

It is quite easy to see when an unpopular leader, such as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, declares martial law for no real reason. His attempt on Tuesday last week at what amounted to a constitutional coup failed and impeachment awaits. Yet while this constitutes the political equivalent of a declaration of open war, Georgia's evolution is more akin to hybrid warfare, where the subversion of institutions and rights is more surreptitious and carried out in their name.

A turning point came this week, when authorities in the capital, Tbilisi, sent masked police officers to attack the headquarters of opposition parties, take away their files and arrest a party leader who had the temerity to oppose it. Security agents also waited for political activists outside their homes and put them in cars, presumably to arrest them. These were the actions of a police state. The government sought to justify the move by saying it had information that these people were planning a violent insurrection, making the raids and arrests preemptive.

Of course, this is not impossible; most developed democracies have difficulty controlling crowds. Yet it is also highly implausible, because of everything the government has done before. On the one hand, he imprisoned the only Georgian leader to ever admit electoral defeat and cede power in a peaceful transition, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, and apparently threw away the key.

He also takes his orders from an unelected multi-billionaire, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his fortune in Russia. He chairs and finances the ruling Georgian Dream party. This year, he also adopted the Kremlin's entire conspiratorial and anti-Western lexicon, now eagerly echoed by his government. In this framework, it presents some of the largest protests the country has ever seen as the work of foreign agents and violent saboteurs.

Then there are the constitutional questions. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, whose role is now largely symbolic, has asked the Georgian Constitutional Court to review the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections, based on allegations that polling stations were not open for voters abroad, vote buying and violations of voting secrecy. The court, with two dissenting opinions, dismissed the case Tuesday last week on largely jurisdictional grounds, saying it failed to consider the merits of the evidence. According to official election results, Georgian Dream won the combined opposition vote by 54 percent to 38 percent.

On Saturday, Zourabichvili will be re-elected, but for the first time this will not be decided by a popular vote, but by an electoral college. Half of the 300 voters would be MPs, so she is likely to lose. She said she would not step down because Parliament is illegitimate. It is difficult to know the truth about fraud allegations without an independent investigation, which has not yet occurred and likely never will.

A non-binding European Parliament resolution on November 28 called for a resumption of the vote. In response, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze suspended EU accession negotiations until 2028, sparking massive protests.

This is where I think the government reveals the nature of its pantomime democracy. Georgian Dream ran for office claiming that a world war party had forced Ukraine to fight Moscow and was now trying to do the same to Georgia. The party paid lip service to its country's aspirations to join the EU, the real reason Russia turned against Ukraine in 2014, as polls consistently showed over 80%. of the population said they wanted to do so. And yet all the measures taken over the past year seem designed to ensure that this cannot happen.

The European Parliament has no influence on foreign policy, so its resolution was symbolic. Nevertheless, Kobakhidze used these hot airs as an excuse for his very real decision to bury the wishes of his own electorate, out of respect for his boss Ivanishvili and for Moscow.

In his statement announcing the delay, he continued to feign commitment to the eventual goal of EU membership, which is enshrined in the Georgian constitution, but the veil has fallen. This is why Georgian ambassadors are resigning from their posts and the streets of the country's cities are filled night after night with young demonstrators who see their hopes for the future slip away. Viewing these people as foreign instruments or criminals, as the government has done, constitutes the deepest and most cynical insult. They are fighting to get what the ruling party says they also want, but that is clearly not the case.

Marc Champion is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Europe, Russia and the Middle East. He was previously Istanbul bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal.