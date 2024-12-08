Turkey sniffs opportunity in post-Assad Syria

Text size





With the fall of President Bashar al-Assad in neighboring Syria, Turkey has an opportunity to turn the toppling of a historic adversary into greater regional influence, experts say.

“As the main backer of the rebels” who ended more than five decades of rule by the Assad dynasty, “Turkey is the big regional winner,” said Paul Salem, vice president of the Middle East Institute think tank .

But as the Islamist-led alliance's ouster of Assad plunges Syria into uncharted territory, “with this victory also comes the responsibility of being part of a successful transition,” Salem added.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that Turkey was ready to “guarantee security” and “heal Syria's wounds”, calling for a “smooth transition” of power.

With three million Syrians fleeing the bloody civil war on Turkish soil, Ankara has its place in the game.

Fidan expressed hope that these refugees – whose presence has generated strong anti-Syrian sentiment in Türkiye – could now return home.

“The prospect of Syrian refugees returning will strengthen support” for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, said Gonul Tol, director of the Middle East Institute's Turkey program.

On the foreign policy front, Assad's fall will reshuffle the cards Ankara must play in its relations with Russia, the ousted Syrian president's key ally alongside Iran, Tol argued.

Previously, the war had made Ankara “vulnerable” to decisions made in Moscow, the analyst said, with Russian bombing on the border in northwest Syria fueling fears of a new influx of refugees.

From now on, “Turkey will have the stronger hand in its relations with Russia,” she said.

Similarly, Soner Cagaptay, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, predicted that “Turkey's influence will increase in Damascus, replacing that of Iran and Russia.”

Cagaptay argued that Ankara must now help the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the rebel offensive, “gain international recognition” and “expel Russia and Iran.”

But that “won’t work if Turkey becomes the new boss of Syria,” he added.

By contrast, Sinem Adar, of the Berlin Center for Applied Turkish Studies, said it was “too early to say” whether Turkey had actually become “the winner” of Assad's fall.

“A lot depends on the dynamics between local actors, particularly HTS and the SDF,” Adar said, referring to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, as well as “the dynamics between HTS and Ankara.”

The upheaval in northern Syria also represents an opportunity for Turkey to push Kurdish forces back from its southeastern border.

These include the Syrian Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG), allies of the West in the fight against the jihadists of the Islamic State group but considered by Ankara as an emanation of its sworn enemy, the Kurdistan Workers' Party. (PKK).

Last week, pro-Turkish fighters participating in the rebel offensive regained control of the town of Tal Rifaat from Kurdish forces, on the edge of a “security zone” occupied by Turkey in northern Syria. .

In the meantime, the FDS, supported by the United States, sought, from the first days of the lightning assault, to take advantage of the rebel offensive.

Having already controlled most of northeastern Syria, the SDF announced Friday that its fighters had moved toward eastern areas that troops loyal to Assad had left.

On Sunday, Turkey's top diplomat, Fidan, again warned Kurdish fighters against expanding their influence in the country by “taking advantage of the situation.”

This comment comes at the same time as Turkish television announced that factions loyal to Ankara were “cleansing” the Manbij region, northeast of Aleppo, of the presence of the YPG.

Beyond pure security considerations, “Erdogan can use a weakened YPG to burnish his nationalist image at home,” said Tol of the Middle East Institute.

Regarding how Ankara-allied militias confronting U.S.-backed Kurds would be viewed in Washington, “we are in contact with our American friends,” Fidan said.

“They know how sensitive we are on the issue of the YPG and the PKK.”

