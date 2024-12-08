Telangana CM Revanth challenges PM Modi on job creation, farmers' welfare





Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of employment, asking him whether a BJP-ruled state had filled as many jobs in a year as the Congress government in his state. Mr. Modi, have you filled 55,143 jobs in a single year in a state where the BJP is in power? If you prove it, I will bow my head to Delhi and apologize to you. Otherwise, Modi should congratulate our state, Revanth said, speaking in Nalgonda on Saturday, December 7, at an event marking the first anniversary of his governance. He said he was willing to provide departmental data concerning these jobs, which remain undeclared until now. Revanth also took a dig at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, criticizing him for largely staying out of political activities after his party's defeat in the December 2023 assembly elections. It is not good for KCR to rest in his farm after the defeat. Even after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader's status was removed, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka fought against the KCR government and gave advice (when the Congress was in opposition). Have you ever used your age and experience for people in Telangana? Do some soul searching. It is not befitting of the level and dignity of KCR to sleep in a farmhouse after a defeat, Revanth said. Revanth also challenged KCR and PM Modi on the issue of farmers' welfare, asking: “We have released Rs 21,000 crore in a year and waived all farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.” Is there a state that does this in the country? Loans of Rs 2,400 crore were waived in Nalgonda district alone. He alleged that Nalgonda district faced worse neglect during KCR's rule than when it was part of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The Congress government is ready to spend thousands of millions of dollars to carry out projects in the district. We are trying to bring Krishna water to this region and make it a model for the entire nation, Revanth said. He also alleged that the BRS was obstructing the Musi rejuvenation project, saying it would solve the problems of the people of Nalgonda. Ask the lone BRS MP from Nalgonda if he should take up the Musi project. Immerse him in the Musi river if he objects, Revanth said. The Musi is a tributary of the Krishna River which originates in the Ananthagiri Hills near Vikarabad and empties into the Krishna River near Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district. We will make the waters of Godavari flow into the Musi and free the people of Nalgonda from the pollution of the Musi. We will clean the Musi and people should teach a worthy lesson to those who opposed it. We will resume the Musi project against all odds. Experienced KCR is expected to say whether or not he should take over the Musi project. The people of Nalgonda will defeat the KCR if the BRS opposes the project, Revanth said.

