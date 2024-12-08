



SIMI VALLEY, California.China, Russia and Iran are working closely together across the globe, presenting new national security threats to the United States and its allies, defense officials from the outgoing and incoming administrations said Saturday . But even together, these countries are no stronger than the U.S. military and its allies, they said. Autocrats resort to partnerships of convenience. But America leads partnerships of conviction. And the department's National Defense Strategy rightly views America's network of allies and partners as our greatest global strategic advantage, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Reagan National Security Forum here. Austin also announced a new security assistance initiative in Ukraine pack worth almost a billion dollars. The package will provide Ukraine with more drones, more rockets for its HIMARS systems and more support for essential maintenance and sustainment, he said. Robert Wilkie, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs who leads the Trump administration's Pentagon transition team, said: “The battlefields of Ukraine are a warning to all of us, and a warning that this is of a many-headed monster with which we must prepare ourselves for multiple confrontations. TheatersWeakening the Iranians, weakening the Russians in Eastern Europe weakens China. Wilkie did not address President-elect Donald Trump declarations that he could reduce or end U.S. military support for Ukraine, but said the next administration would emphasize a return to large-scale production of key weapons to challenge increasingly coordinated adversaries . We will focus on producing artillery shells, producing precision-guided munitions, putting more hulls into the water, and ensuring that more ships and submarines sailors are at sea and more planes are in the air, he said, adding that he was not speaking formally. official capacity for the Trump transition. Wilkie spoke about the impending collapse of the Assad regime in Syria. He called the fall of Assada a close ally of Russia and Iran welcomed the development, although he noted that the emergence of an extremist organization seeking to fill the power vacuum left by Assad's departure was not. He said events in Syria are further evidence that the West has overestimated the strength of adversary states. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made a similar observation in defending the Biden administration's record. The partnership between Russia, China, Iran and North Korea did not come about because these countries are so strong. This happened out of necessity, as these countries are under pressure. Russia, under pressure in Ukraine, had to turn to Iran for munitions and to North Korea for personnel. Iran, under pressure, tried to turn to Russia for help, as its attacks on Israel were defeated and its own air defenses were severely degraded. And if you look at China, when we came under this administration, the scenario “China will surpass the United States in economic strength by the end of this decade, and that is no longer true,” Sullivan said. In a jobon Truth Social, Trump acknowledged the difficulties facing the Russian regime and linked it to the collapse of the Assad regime. Russia, because it is very stuck in Ukraine and with the loss of more than 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this march through Syria, a country it has protected for years, he said. writing. Syria is a disaster, but it is not our friend, and the United States should have nothing to do with it. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET HIM PLAY. DON’T GET INVOLVED!

