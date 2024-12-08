The phobias and beatings that drove Boris Johnson's mother to a psychiatric hospital

“It didn’t work.” This is the energetic opinion of Charlotte Johnson Wahl on the result of your experience in London's main psychiatric centerwhere he entered in 1974 in a acute state of obsessive neurosis. The late British artist, who gained international fame thanks to the political rise of her son Boris Johnson, recorded her negative verdict in a self-portrait she painted in the final days of eight months she was admitted to Maudsley Hospitalsubjected to innovative radical therapy.

The female figure conveys the pain in her lost gaze and the helplessness in the enormous hands that the author places in the foreground of his composition. The patient was facing the mental abyss and channeled his anxiety through painting. They set up an office for him in the basement of the asylum and business 78 scenes of your experience before agree to unload and returns to Brussels, where his family lives.

One of the paintings that Charlotte painted at the psychiatric hospital.E.M.

mother of four children -the eldest and future Prime Minister was 9 years old- and with her first husband, Stanley Johnson, often away from home, she was looking for a cure for the nightmare of phobias that led her to wash your hands until you have woundsto catch every crumb of bread that fell on the kitchen floor. “It was horrible. I was trying to get rid of my rituals, obsessionsafraid of dirt, aversion to food. I thought they could help me, but they couldn’t,” he confessed years later.

Charlotte (nee Fawcett) did not feel relief from her anxiety through the treatment tried at the hospital. anxiety disorders unitas he clearly shows in the work he carried out at the sanatorium. She has painted since childhood, periodically photographs her children and frames family groups commissioned by her friends in bright colors. During the mental crisis document your child's clinical routines and personal feelings voluntary imprisonment in 78 expressively poignant paintings.

Charlotte and her husband, Stanley Johnson, with their children in a family photo.E.M.

Where is mom?“(Where’s Mom?”) is the title of a portrait of her children holding hands and with tears in their eyes. In Ask and get no insurance (Ask and they will not reassure you) illustrates with a dozen small hands which push from his left arm the apparent ineffectiveness of the therapeutic remedy. In Phobia He screams in terror with a variety of insects on his naked body. Johnson exhibited his works at Maudsley in the first exhibition to feature an inmate who half a century ago He broke taboos by revealing his mental fragility to the public.

Stanley Johnson barely appears in images from the period, although his wedding ring shines in self-portraits. charlotte He called his marriage 'horrible' with the former MEP and environmental advisor I met in Oxford. She thought she would marry a poet when, in 1963, she postponed her university studies and moved to New York, where Boris was born the following year. THE ruined married life given the certainty or suspicion of intimate relations of her husband with au pair who took care of the little ones or with work colleagues.

The truth

Before dying, aged 79, suffering from Parkinson's disease for decades and widow of the American historian Nicholas Wahl, she admitted to having suffered abuse from the father of her four children. “I want to reveal the truth,” he told Boris Johnson’s biographer Tom Bower. “Stanley abused me. He hit me. He hit me several times, for a long time… I broke my nose suddenly“, revealed the writer in statements published in The player (The Player), his book on the former prime minister. The accused denied most of the allegations.

The Museum of the Mind, guardian of the artistic heritage of Maudsley and the historic Bethlem Royal Hospital, recovers the The Legacy of Johnson Wahl in an exhibition dedicated to distinguished interns. “His last name is not as important as his courage and talent. He fearlessly turned his gaze on his experience in the hospital, illustrated his mental state and reflected in his paintings the deep anxiety he felt for the well-being of his children,” he said. director of the institution, Colin Waleson the eve of the opening of the exhibition, which will be open to the public until spring 2025.