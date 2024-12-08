Trump talks about abortion, medical records and more on TV





President-elect Donald Trump sat down with NBC Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker for his first television interview since his November presidential election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the United States and the rest of the world prepare for Trump's return to the White House in January, much discussion is raging about what the president-elect plans to do once he takes office alongside his vice -president, JD Vance.

In the sit-down interview, which took place on Friday, December 6 and aired on Sunday, December 8, Trump discussed a series of high-profile topics, including his plans related to abortion, immigration, tariffs and his controversial administration. selections. He also spoke about his foreign policy plans.

Here are some of the key topics Trump covered during his television interview as he prepares for his second presidency.

Abortion

Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Trump has often applauded himself for this decision. Throughout the 2024 election, abortion played a significant role as the Trump-Vance ticket clashed with Harris and her vice presidential pick, Tim Walz. Trump has argued that he would not sign a federal abortion ban once elected, while the Harris-Walz ticket has argued that Trump would further restrict abortion rights if re-elected.

Asked if he would restrict access to the abortion pill, Trump told Welker: “I'll probably stick to exactly what I've been saying for two years.” And the answer is no. »

This comes after Vance attempted to appear more moderate on abortion during the vice presidential debate, contrary to his previous comments. Taking the podium, Vance said the Republican Party needs to “do a much better job of regaining the trust of the American people on this issue when they simply don't trust us.”

Forgiveness projects

Welker asked Trump, who was convicted in a high-profile trial earlier this year, if he would consider pardoning the Jan. 6 rioters when he is in office. Trump said he would consider on day one whether to grant pardons to people convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

We will look at individual cases, but I will move very quickly,” he said, adding that he would look at it on his “first day” because people were there. [jail] for years.

Amid reports that Biden may seek to preemptively pardon political figures who may be in Trump's crosshairs, the president-elect once again spoke out against the January 6 committee, including Liz Cheney, saying, “For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail.” »

Defend your administration choices

Trump defended his controversial choice of Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, a choice that was marked by a series of allegations and concerns.

He's a very smart guy, Trump told Welker, saying he was confident Hegseth would be confirmed by the Senate. Many senators called me to tell me he was fantastic.

He also defended the choice of Kash Patel for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), who has been deeply critical of the FBI in the past. In an interview last year with former White House chief strategist and right-wing agitator Steve Bannon (conducted before Bannon's incarceration), Patel said he would look for conspirators not only within government but also in the media.

When asked by Welker whether he would fire current FBI Director Christopher Wray, who still has three years left on his 10-year term, for Patel to take charge, Trump said he was not satisfied with him.

It would seem pretty obvious that if Kash comes in, he'll be taking someone's place, Trump continued.

Trump continued to defer to Patel and his pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, when Welker pressed him on whether he would go after his political opponents, including investigator Jack Smith, saying he wants Bondi to do what she wants to do.

President Joe Biden

Trump was also asked if he planned to order Patel to go after President Joe Biden, to which the president-elect responded: “I'm really looking to make our country successful; I'm not looking to go back to the past. Retribution will come through success.

He said he would not appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden, something he proposed on Truth Social in June, unless I found something that seemed reasonable to me.

He also denounced Biden's recent choice to pardon his son Hunter Biden after previously saying he would not, saying: I always knew he was going to pardon him.

Medical records

Trump will be the oldest US president at the end of his term and age has been a big talking point throughout the election, particularly when Biden was facing Trump. When Harris took over from Biden, she released her medical report, in which her doctor said she possessed the physical and mental resilience required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency. The Harris campaign called on Trump to be equally transparent about sharing his medical records, but he failed to do so during the election.

The most recent medical report publicly shared by Trump was featured in a November 20, 2023 Truth Social article, which included a screenshot of a letter from Dr. Bruce Aronwald, sharing few details but claiming that the former President was in excellent health.

Welker asked Trump if he planned to release his full medical records, rather than just a letter.

I would do it and I think everyone should do it, he said before adding: Of course, I have no problem with that.

Health care

On broader health care issues, Trump continued to express his displeasure with Obamacare, but did not elaborate on a moment in his September debate with Harris, during which, when asked asked if he had a plan for health care reform, his response was: I have ideas for a plan.

Obamacare stinks, he said on Meet the Press. If we come up with a better answer, I'll take it to the Democrats and everyone and do something about it.

Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker interviews President-elect Donald Trump. Peter Kramer/NBCGetty ImagesPricing

Trump has sparked much discussion with his proposed tariffs on all products imported from the Americas' trading partners: Mexico, Canada and China. When Welker pointed out that experts have said such tariffs could impact prices on a range of imported products, from cars to electronics, Trump defended his idea.

I firmly believe in tariffs. I think tariffs are the nicest word. I think they are beautiful. This will make us rich, he said.

Asked if he could guarantee that the tariffs would not impact prices for the average American, he said: I can't guarantee anything, I can't guarantee tomorrow.

Immigration

Trump stressed that immigration would be one of the first things he would start working on when he returned to the White House. Throughout the campaign, Trump promised a series of new immigration policies, including mass deportations, ending birthright and reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy.

Trump doubled down on some of these policies, arguing that he would first focus on deporting migrants who came to America illegally and had criminal records, but that ultimately the goal would be to deport all illegal immigrants .

Well, I think you have to do it, it's a very difficult thing to do. But you have to have, you know, rules, regulations, laws. They entered illegally, he said. The people who have been treated very unfairly are those who have been online for 10 years. [waiting] come to the country.

Asked by Welker about mixed-immigrant families, in which the parents might be in the United States illegally but the children are there legally and the plan is to deport the families together, Trump replied: “I don't want to break up families, so the only way to do it. Don't break up the family, that's if you keep it together and you have to send them all away.

On the subject of undocumented Dreamer immigrants brought to the United States illegally by their parents, Trump said he was willing to work with Democrats on a plan and wanted to see them stay in the country.

We are talking about many years ago, they were brought to this country many years ago, some of them are no longer young people and in many cases they are successful, he said. declared. We're going to have to do something with them.

