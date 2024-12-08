Syria: a tangled web of deception









Oh





what a tangled web we weave / When for the first time we practice deception. Sir Walter Scott's verse aphorism could have been adapted for today's Middle East.





Deception, or more precisely artifice, is at the heart of the spread of conflict in many regions. The deception of autocrats who claim to act in the interest of their people. The deception of insurgents who claim to have a mission but, when it comes to it, reveal a darker agenda. Deception from the outside forces puppeteers whose agenda is invariably different from the one they publicly profess.





The meteoric fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, and with it the Assad dynasty which has ruled Syria for almost 55 years, is an example. Another domino has fallen into the tangle that is the modern world's oldest spectacle of war and revolution.





But it's far from the only one. Wars in the Middle East are almost invariably shadow games where the real and often shifting interests of the players and their sponsors are hidden behind a sheath of pretexts and lies.





Bashar, like his father Hafez, claimed to govern for the common good. In





do





his main interest was to retain power for his family and his Alawite sect which ruled Syria with an iron fist.





Assad's supporters, Iran and Russia,





with the exception of





superficial air raids against the rebels were resisted. Not surprisingly, they have little interest in Syria's well-being. He is a pawn in a larger game. Tehran has used Syria as a staging point to smuggle weapons to its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, and to Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza and the occupied West Bank in its shadow war with Israel.





Russia has supported Assad mainly because its Tartus naval base on the Mediterranean and its Kheimim air base, both now potentially under threat, are key to its uneasy Middle East strategy. Vladimir Putin also has concerns elsewhere.





The rebels are led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). It includes Turkish-backed factions as well as Kurdish separatists. These in turn are financed by Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoan.





Will HTS seek to unify the war-torn country? Or will Syria become another Islamist nightmare? And Erdoan: what is his role beyond weakening the Kurdish separatists who threaten the integrity of Turkey and perhaps playing in the big leagues?





The rebels advanced at lightning speed, capturing city after city and finally, it seemed, Damascus with astonishing ease. Syrian forces appear to have fled eagerly in the face of the offensive. This suggests a regime ill-prepared for this eventuality and an army unwilling to fight for its leader.





The question arises: was Russian intelligence aware of the coming offensive and, if so, did they warn Assad? The alarm bells rang last week in the Kremlin. Moscow warned its citizens a few days ago to leave Syria. According to the





New York Times





Iranian military commanders were also evacuated.





A profile in this







the weekend Financial Times







depicts rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani as a seasoned believer who has nevertheless moderated his views since splitting from al-Qaeda in 2016.





Jerome Drevon, an expert on jihad at the independent think tank Crisis Group, describes Jolani as well-educated, urbane and





softly spoken





. His bourgeois origin helped shape his approach to Islam. According to Drevon, Jolani often says that the real world must guide your Islam, that you cannot impose your Islam on the real world.





We'll see. It is true that Syria is not particularly fertile ground for radical Islam. It has a large merchant middle class, often Western educated, whose support it will need. But religion is a powerful prescription for a people broken by 13 years of civil war.





What we do know is that one of its driving forces is the repeated attack by the Assad clans against Islamic fundamentalists. The ruling Baath Party is secular. Neither he nor his forces will have forgotten that Assad's father and predecessor massacred thousands of people in the ancient city of Hama in 1982.





The Muslim Brotherhood had established a beachhead in the city. It was yet another uncle of Assad Bashir, Rifaat, nicknamed the Butcher of Hama, who led the assault. Rifaat was charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity earlier this year. Repression is a family specialty.





The Assads, like most mafia families, have ruled through a judicious mix of favoritism and brutality. Corruption in the public and private sectors is endemic. The elections were a farce. I once interviewed Hafez when he was president. Like his son, he was





softly spoken





. Unlike his son, he had charm and a certain presence. I doubt he would have lost so easily.





The Hama massacre is etched in Syrian and Arab minds. His capture has deep symbolism for Syrians. In a video message Thursday,





al-Jolani





proclaimed that Hama was captured to clean the wound that had been bleeding for 40 years. His first measure was to release the prisoners from the city's central prison.





The resumption of the civil war in Syria is certainly no accident, as the eyes of the world are on Gaza and Lebanon, while Israel continues its campaign against Hamas and Hezbollah. Jolani played his hand well.





The West also has a dog in this fight. Syrian Kurdish fighters, backed by the United States, are believed to have captured Deir el-Zor, the main city in eastern Syria and the main crossing point into Iraq. The alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces now controls Syria's vast eastern desert.





What a tangled web and what a waste. What happens next and what, if anything, should the West do?





Assad's two main sponsors, Putin and Iran's Islamic theocracy, will now have to decide what to do, if anything, in the face of this sudden reversal of fortune.





On the face of





he





The fall of Assad is a blow to Russia and to Putin, who has spent blood and treasure defending him. His main concern remains the war in Ukraine. But Putin is a pragmatist. And





SO





we have to assume it's Jolani. He will need help to rebuild Syria, and a lot of it.





The West would be reluctant to support an Islamic regime. There would be room for negotiation between Moscow and the new leaders in Damascus. Politics is the art of the possible. The big loser would be the Shiite regime in Iran, particularly because al-Jolani is a Sunni Muslim. Assad's fall breaks a crucial link in Tehran's chain of influence.





The long Syrian conflict, which has so far claimed more than 250,000 lives, may appear like a small war, very far removed from our daily concerns in Europe. It's not. On the one hand, it is one of the root causes of the growing refugee crisis plaguing Europe. This fuels jihadism and radicalization. It is located on the borders of the largest oil-producing region in the world.





The war in Gaza showed us that everything in the Middle East is linked by a series of overlapping crises and interconnected interests, from the Levant to the Gulf. No one is safe and no one is without some degree of responsibility or influence.





The Levant is much smaller than we imagine. You can drive from Damascus to Beirut and from there to the Israeli border in less than a day. The war in Syria is having repercussions in Israel.





Will a Jolani regime in Damascus be





more or less useful





trying to find a way through this tangled web? We just don't know. Will this help or hinder the return to normalcy in neighboring Lebanon, and therefore Israel? We don't know that either.





The former London ophthalmologist who brutally ruled Syria





( However





not much cunning unlike his father) trying to band together and fight? This seems unlikely. Besides the Arab world





and in particular





Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, will want to see a minimum of stability rather than more conflict in the region.





Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, may believe he can bring peace to the Middle East by making deals. He will have more trouble than he thinks. France, Britain and the European Union each have particular interests and valuable experience in this area. They should exercise caution. This is a minefield and the precedents for interference by outside forces are not good.





