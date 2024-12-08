Trump says Powell's job is safe, but no guarantee on inflation





Jerome Powell will no longer need to post a welcome to work banner on LinkedIn on January 20. In an interview with NBC News yesterday, President-elect Trump said he I wouldn't look to start Powell. of his role as Fed chairman, despite his hostility toward Powell during his first term in the White House. I don't see it, Trump said Meet the press during his first broadcast interview since his election victory. As for firing Powell, Trump added, I think if I told him to do it, [go]he would. But if I asked him, he probably wouldn't. Trump allowing Powell to remain America's top economic policymaker until his term ends in May 2026 could ease concerns about the Fed's independence under a second Trump administration. During his campaign, Trump wondered aloud whether he should have influence over the Fed's interest rate decisions, spooking investors who view the Fed's independence from Short-term political issues are fundamental to market stability. It remains to be seen how Trump and Powell will get along. During Trump's first term, he insinuated that Powell (whom he appointed in 2017) was a greater enemy of the United States than China's Xi Jinping when he rebuffed Trump's calls to cut interest rates. interest. Trump also talked about tariffs, tax cuts and immigration. On prices: Trump said he couldn't promise Americans that the proposed tariffs wouldn't lead to higher prices, which is the view of most economists. I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow, he said. Trump has pledged to impose 25% tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as additional 10% tariffs on China on his first day in office. On other economic issues: The president-elect said he aims to extend tax cuts passed by Congress during his first term and consider raising the federal minimum wage (it's a very low number, he said). -he says about the current hourly wage of $7.25). On immigration: Trump reiterated his commitment to mass deportations of illegal immigrants, despite calls from industries such as construction and agricultureand promised to end citizenship rights through executive action. This policy, which allows people born in the United States to acquire American citizenship, was enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, and Trump would inevitably face an avalanche of legal challenges if he tried to end it .NF

