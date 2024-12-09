Marise Payne and Stuart Ayres split

Stuart's strong support allowed me to be a well-traveled minister for seven years. Ayres is still based in western Sydney and is seen at local functions, but Payne has moved to southern New South Wales, where she is campaign manager for her old friend and moderate Liberal traveling companion. André Constances tilt at the federal seat of Gilmore. Only a few years ago, the couple were in great shape: Payne was defense minister and then foreign minister in the Turnbull and Morrison governments; Ayres was deputy leader of the New South Wales Liberal Party; and both were proud champions of Western Sydney from their beautiful home in Mulgoa. In August 2022, Ayres resigned as deputy Liberal leader of New South Wales and left cabinet amid the fallout from the former deputy prime minister. John Barilaros business role in New York. Ayres lost his state seat of Penrith in the March 2023 NSW election. He is now chief executive of the Urban Development Institute of Australia in New South Wales.

Payne is a distinguished visiting fellow at the US think tank Hoover Institution, appointed by its director. Condoleezza Rice. She is also linked to Stanford University and Bondi Partners, the company run by her former colleague at the firm. Joe Hockey. Last week, Payne was in the United States and visited San Diego as a guest of the U.S. Navy as part of her honorary role as sponsor of the U.S. naval vessel USS Canberra. Both declined to comment on CBD. Take the right path

Liberal candidate in Mackellar James Brown (a former nepo baby son-in-law of Malcolm Turnbull) was spotted discussing strategy over breakfast with former federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg at the Intercontinental in Sydney on Thursday. Josh, who now makes significantly more money with Goldman Sachs, was in town for the News Corp boss Lachlan Murdochs Christmas party on Thursday evening. Brown hopes to win former blue ribbon Liberal seat on the Northern Beaches, falling behind teal independents Sophie Scamps. Frydenberg has plenty of experience facing the Teals, losing his Kooyong seat to Monique Ryan in 2022. Perhaps he was telling James to take the road less traveled? Here again, gone again Australian conservatives can't get enough of failed British prime ministers. First there was a blink and you'll miss it Prime Minister Liz Truss during a whirlwind tour of the country earlier this year, then last week it was time for another tour of Alexandre Boris de Pfeffel Johnsonwhose three years at the head of the United Kingdom ended in 2022 after a series of scandals linked to confinement.

The indefatigable Johnson has a book to promote at every opportunity. Hence his Friday lunch at Doltone House in Sydney. Thanks to the famous promoter Max. Marksonit seemed like a nice little money maker, with standard 10-person tables starting at $4,000 and VIP tables (including signed copies of his book Unchained oh you're lucky) starting at $6,000. Guests also bid on three pieces of Johnson memorabilia, while an enlarged copy of his book cover sold for $1,200. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the event in Sydney on Friday. Credit: PAA The national anthem goes to a former singer Kamahlwhile the question-and-answer session was moderated by News from the sky presenter Sharri Markson. But alas, Johnson's planned dinner the following evening at the Sofitel in Melbourne was canceled after he was called back to London a day earlier than planned.

However, Johnson had time Thursday evening for a very private reception with the Menzies Research Centre, whose board of directors includes the former Liberal Party president. Brian Loughnane. Loading A few lucky VIPs were able to spend some intimate time with the British statesman/celebrity. Did someone say former Prime Minister John Howard? Even Melburnians who cruelly denied Johnson their solution can find solace, however. Menzies director of the center for youth policy Freya Leaching recorded a podcast with Johnson. He will really talk to anyone. Marry lives!

The winner takes all The Victorian government took some heat from us the week after CBD revealed it secretly withdrew from bidding to host the 2030 Gay Games in October, after the The host organization invited him to apply. Sorry about that. Actually, not sorry. We just wanted to note that the host city finalists have been announced. During the first advertising blitz in August, the Minister of Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos puffed out his chest when he looked at the list of finalists and saw that they were missing: Perth, Auckland, Taipei, Cape Town, Denver and Edmonton in Canada. Dimma told the ABC: I love Perth, but seriously, it's Perth. There is no comparison possible; Melbourne is a global city.