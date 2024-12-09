The CCP wants to attract the Taiwanese to the summit





UNITED FRONT:

Some Taiwanese industry executives had not initially planned to attend but later agreed to do so after Beijing threatened them, a source said. By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Journalist, with the editor

China hopes to rebuild its supply chain by wooing Taiwanese companies at the Cross-Strait CEO Summit (CSCS) to be held in the Chinese city of Xiamen today, a source said yesterday. This year's summit would focus on building a cross-Strait industrial chain in the new era and promoting cross-Strait economic integration and development, according to promotional materials for the event. The aim is to encourage Taiwanese businessmen who have left the Chinese market to return and invest there in order to counter the various technology export controls China faces, the source said. Photo: AFP Former Prime Minister Liu Chao-shiuan () and former Beijing Mayor Guo Jinlong (), co-chairs of the summit, are expected to deliver speeches at the opening ceremony of the events. Wang Huning (CPC), a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), attended the event last year, during which he read a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping () and delivered a speech . However, it has not been determined whether he will participate this year, the source said. Other Taiwanese participants include former Vice Premier Woody Duh () and former Minister of Economic Affairs Yiin Chii-ming (), both members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), as well as former vice-president KMT Chairman Steve Chan (). However, Third Wednesday Club (Third Wednesday Club) president Lin Por-fong (), known to be close to Beijing, withdrew from the event at the last minute saying he had other things to do, sending the secretary general of the organization on site. his place. Some Taiwanese industry executives had not initially planned to attend but later agreed to do so after Beijing threatened them to think carefully about the consequences of not attending, the source said. They feared that companies' investments and offices in China would come under pressure and ultimately had no choice but to attend the summit discreetly, the source said. Beijing has also recently used soft and hard tactics to pressure Taiwanese businessmen not to withdraw from China, the source said. At the same time, Taiwanese businessmen are invited, through contacts in China and Taiwan, to participate in investment events in Xinjiang province, Tibet and elsewhere, they said. Citing one example, the source said a former KMT-member Mainland Affairs Council official was scheduled to lead a delegation of Taiwanese investors to Xinjiang in September, but the plan was canceled after it was exposed by the media. Taiwanese. . The government has warned Taiwanese technology investors entering the Chinese market that it could impact their future prospects. This is especially true for investors who are found to be complicit in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China supports through trade, the source said.

