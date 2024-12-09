Fact Check: Trump, repeating old lies on Meet the Press, falsely claims that the United States is the only country with legal citizenship.





Washington CNN —

President-elect Donald Trump repeated numerous false claims during an interview broadcast Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press, including his old lie that the United States is the only country in the world with legal citizenship.

Trump reiterated his intention to try to end birthright citizenship, under which, under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, a person born in the United States automatically gains citizenship even if their parents are not citizens. And he said: “We are the only country to have it.

This is not true; CNN and various other media outlets have previously refuted this claim when Trump did so during his presidential campaign in 2015 and during his first presidency in 2018. About three dozen countries automatically grant citizenship to people born on their soil, including the American neighbors of Canada and Mexico and the majority of South American countries.

Here are some other false and misleading claims Trump made in the portion of the interview broadcast by NBC on television Sunday morning. (CNN has not yet reviewed additional portions of the interview posted online by NBC.)

Crime: Trump falsely claimed crime was at an all-time high. This is far from true. Violent and property crime rates have fallen in the United States since the early 1990s and are well below historic highs. FBI data shows crime declined again in 2023.

Trump Tariffs: Trump falsely claimed that the tariffs he imposed during his first presidency: They cost Americans nothing. Study after study, including by the bipartisan U.S. International Trade Commission, has found that Americans are bearing almost the entire cost of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods. Tariffs are paid by U.S. importers, not foreign exporters, as Trump regularly claims, and it is easy to find specific examples of companies that have passed on the cost of tariffs to American consumers.

Trump and Inflation: Trump falsely claimed that during his presidency we had no inflation. In fact, cumulative inflation during the Trump presidency was around 8%.

Biden and inflation: Trump falsely claimed that inflation was so low during his presidency that the Biden administration had no inflation for a year and a half, but for almost two years, simply based on what I had created. In reality, there was cumulative inflation of about 14% during the first two years of Joe Biden's presidency; the peak monthly inflation of the Biden era, 9.1%, occurred in June 2022, during these first two years.

The 2020 Election: Trump vaguely reiterated his lie that he was the true winner of the 2020 election, saying, “I think it's an easy argument, it's been proven even more conclusively by the victory that I got on this one. His legitimate victory in the 2024 elections does not validate his claims that the 2020 elections were stolen,

Migrants and Murderers: Trump repeated his frequent false claims that 13,099 murderers had been released into our country over the past three years. In reality, as the Department of Homeland Security and independent experts have noted, that official figure refers to immigrants now convicted of homicide in the United States who entered the country over the decades, including under Trump's own administration, not in the last three years or only under the Biden administration. You can find out more here.

Venezuela, migration and prisoners: Trump repeated his usual narrative about how Venezuela emptied prisons to allow criminals to emigrate to the United States. Trump has never corroborated this claim, and experts have told CNN, PolitiFact and FactCheck.org that they have seen no evidence that it is true.

The European Union and Trade: Trump repeated a false claim he has made repeatedly about European countries and trade: They don't take our cars, they don't take our food, they don't take anything.

None of this is true.

The United States exported about $368 billion in goods to the European Union in 2023 (while importing about $576 billion from the EU that year), according to U.S. federal figures. According to a December 2023 report from the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers, the EU is the second largest market for US vehicle exports, with 271,476 US vehicles imported in 2022, valued at nearly €9 billion. (Some of these are vehicles made by European automakers in factories in the United States.) And the U.S. government says the EU was the fifth-largest export market in 2022 for U.S. agricultural and related products, behind China, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

Trump and Obamacare: Trump claimed that I was the one who saved Obamacare. This is misleading at best. As president, Trump attempted to repeal Obamacare, but failed because congressional Republicans failed to muster enough votes to repeal the law in 2017. After that, he and his officials took numerous measures to weaken the law, while continuing to manage the Obamacare exchanges and they refused to defend several central provisions of the law in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of Republican-led states, instead arguing that key elements of Obamacare should be struck down. You can read more here from CNN's Tami Luhby.

