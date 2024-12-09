Politicians' incendiary language partly explains failure to fight extremism, report says | Security and counter-terrorism in the United Kingdom





Politicians have been criticized for using inflammatory language and peddling conspiracy theories in a report which reveals government policies are failing to stop extremism spreading and taking its course in the UK. The report by Dame Sara Khan, former Counter Extremism Commissioner, calls for a radical rethink of how ministers tackle extremism amid chronic risk of democratic decline due to conspiracy theories, the deterioration of social cohesion and other threats. Anger and grievance over the cost of living crisis as well as growing polarization were among the factors linked in the report to diminishing societal and democratic resilience in Britain. Khan, who was Rishi Sunak's independent adviser on social cohesion and resilience and the government's counter-extremism commissioner under Theresa May and Boris Johnson, sent the report to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in response to a government review into countering extremism. It calls for reform of the Prevent program so that it focuses solely on preventing the radicalization of individuals into terrorism and violent extremism, without any accountability for countering extremism. The report says Prevent is marred by questions about its effectiveness in preventing people from being drawn into terrorism and shrouded in confusion about its role in combating extremism. It also refers to the role of elected officials using inflammatory language, even extremist rhetoric, propagating conspiracies, or engaging in culture wars. Politicians clearly play an important role in what they say and the language they use, Khan said. If you use language that speaks to distrust of police or attacking established power in some way to attract power or votes, then you need to think about the long-term consequences. This is helping to accelerate the decline of trust in our democracy and our institutions and will cause a serious, long-term decline. I am concerned that in recent years we have seen an increasing number of politicians jumping on the conspiracy theory bandwagon, spreading misinformation online, or using inflammatory and divisive language. I won't use names but people know who they are. This year, Britain's Reform leader, Nigel Farage, and other MPs, including Richard Tice, were criticized for their comments on the police's handling of the Southport murders. Both men said there is a two-tier system of policing, with communities being treated differently. Khans report, Societal Threats and Declining Democratic Resilience: The New Extremism Landscape, reviews existing research and concludes: The report, produced in conjunction with consultancy Crest Insights, says Keir Starmer's government faces a host of issues, including the cost of living crisis, concerns over immigration, global events such as the Gaza conflict and hostile interference by foreign states. Recommendations include the creation of a Cabinet Office body to ensure Whitehall develops a strategic approach to preventing and measuring democratic decline. What about extremism that falls below the threshold of terrorism? We simply don't know how big it is because we don't have an analytical framework or assessment capacity to distinguish between hateful extremism and terrorism, Khan said. If you're talking about the threat of hateful extremism as opposed to the threat of terrorism, I would say it's greater because it comes from the far right. We're talking about extremism that falls below the threshold of terrorism, such as the recent public unrest and riots this summer.

