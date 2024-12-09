The Syrian final in Qatar

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, with its notorious loyalty to Trkiye and Qatar, could not have moved its troops without Qatari instructions.

Funding for the Free Syrian Army has been part of a budget allocated by Doha since Qatari leaders decided to overthrow President Assad at the start of the civil war.

If Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could go back two weeks and have the chance to understand the importance of recent signals from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on him to open a new page in relations between the two countries, the situation would be The situation would be different today in Syria and he would not have been overthrown if he had had to leave the country. Erdogan, whatever his real or supposed faults, has the merit of political clarity.

His political career, notably as leader of Turkish Islamists and president of the country, shows that he hardly hides his projects. But Assad paid no attention to this. The signals sent by Erdogan clearly illustrate the state of political and strategic chaos in the region today. Some people like to say that the enemy of my friend is my enemy, or that the friend of my enemy is my enemy or use these terms in any combination to describe the endless vacillations between neighbors, allies, enemies and friends. In the current situation in the region, any combination could be valid; valid to the extent that my enemy is also my friend, Or my friend is the enemy of my friend. The what-if situations are endless amid swirling uncertainties.

Two weeks ago, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Trkiye and held a periodic meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. Only generalities emerge from this meeting, a strange encounter. The world was in the Lebanon and Gaza wars, and Qatar was involved in both wars, and at least as a party to the Gaza ceasefire talks. The Qataris withdrew from the truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas and awaited the announcement of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. A deal was inevitable, whenever it happened. Events unfolded as planned and the Lebanon War finally ended and Israel once again focused on Gaza.

Two weeks ago, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Türkiye and held a periodic meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. Only generalities emerge from this meeting, a rather strange encounter. The world was in the Lebanon and Gaza wars, and Qatar was involved in both wars, and at least as a party to the Gaza ceasefire talks. The Qataris withdrew from the truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas and awaited the announcement of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. A deal was inevitable, whenever it happened. Events unfolded as planned and the Lebanon War finally ended and Israel once again focused on Gaza.

The Qataris, who feared that the Israelis would end up settling their old scores with Doha, sought to find a place for themselves in the crisis without becoming a direct protagonist. The Emir of Qatar undoubtedly asked his colleagues: what do you think? Is this the right time for them to enter the scene? The answer would have been: Yes; this is the right time for Hayat Tahrir al-Shams to play its role. We have invested in it for a long time and created (using the description of Syrian expert Malik al-Abdeh) our Sunni version of Hezbollah with Abu Muhammad al-Julani becoming the equivalent of Hassan Nasrallah.

What worries the Israelis now is that Hezbollah could regain its supply line from Iran via Iraq. This supply line could allow Hezbollah to replace equipment and missiles lost in the war against Israel. This line begins today in Mosul and crosses Sinjar into Syrian territory before reaching the border posts between Syria and Lebanon. This line is important because it is located on busy roads and it is difficult to distinguish the different shipments passing through it, unlike the desert roads of the Syrian Badia, on the eastern border with Iraq, in the region of Deir ez-Zor and its surroundings. surroundings. There, Israeli warplanes or drones can easily detect shipments and target them at any time of the day or night. The northern line that reaches (or crosses) Aleppo provides better cover for the supply of weapons, equipment and food to Iranian, Iraqi and loyalist militias from countries in the region. Anyone who wants to gain a small point of goodwill toward Israel must act within this geographic context. This is what Qatar did by activating one of the most important actors in the Syrian opposition, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Experts familiar with the situation in Syria do not hesitate to assert that HTS and al-Julani have received the green light from Turkey to carry out their offensive towards Aleppo and control its surroundings, including what remains in the hands of Syrian forces in Idlib. the countryside and the roads leading to Homs and Hama.

Experts are unsure whether the green light was part of a Qatari Turkish move to hit more than one target.

HTS, a former group affiliated with Al-Qaeda and whose loyalty is well known to both Trkiye and Qatar, could not have acted without Qatar's instructions.

In these circumstances: who could pay the price of fuel and food for tens of thousands of HTS fighters, at a time when Trkiye is complaining about its spending on behalf of the Syrians? One goal of Erdogan's attempted reconciliation with Assad was to ease this burden.

The more we look at the size of the forces involved, estimated at 30,000 veterans of the Syrian Civil War, with perhaps even more soldiers from the Free Syrian Army, the more we realize that funding is the lifeblood of the war effort.

Funding for the Free Syrian Army has been part of a budget allocated by Doha since Qatari leaders decided to overthrow President Assad at the start of the civil war in 2011. There was no clearer evidence of Qatar's opposition to opening a new chapter with Assad (even as he turned the page with Hezbollah) than Sheikh Tamim's refusal to shake hands with Assad. Assad at numerous summits in the Gulf. He even went so far as to leave every place where the Syrian president was preparing to speak.

Qatar was looking for a gift to offer Israel in its quest for forgiveness for its support and funding of Hamas over the years, with Doha having helped, in one way or another, provide salaries to Hamas fighters and to militant groups building tunnels. . Little is known about its assistance to Hamas in terms of arms purchases. If Iran paid for the guns and triggers, Qatar footed the bill for the salaries of the fighters who carried those guns and pulled those triggers.

The world ignored the Turkish position on Gaza if it remained rhetorical. Furthermore, Turkey had no position on the events in Lebanon.

But the hour of Israeli reckoning for the Qataris was looming. In this regard, the Qataris did not care about stepping on the toes of the Iranians as they sought to save their skins. Besides, there is no love lost between them and Assad. Iran, which is not ready to enter into conflict with Doha, would probably remain silent no matter what the Qataris did towards Assad. The Qataris would have much to gain by targeting the Syrian regime and buying Israeli satisfaction, or at least by waiting with the Israelis until the situation is clearer after the inauguration of the Trump administration.

Qatar's silence on what is happening in Syria was deafening, so to speak. This was Aleppo, a region neighboring Idlib, on the border with Trkiye. This is the most critical zone of influence for Doha since 2011. It is the zone in which the Qataris have exercised their strategic patience, spent and continue to spend billions despite the war almost stopping for years. Now is a good time to play this card and cash it in.

This is not to accuse Qatar of plotting against Syria, but there is no doubt that Doha had a plan against the Syrian regime. Not everything was known about this plan, but it was certainly carried out, whether senior Qatari officials admitted it or not. Regardless, Doha continues to refuse to open a new chapter with Bashar al-Assad. No matter how you look at it, you will not be able to find a justification for this sudden and massive attack launched by the HTS group, even in terms of timing, unless you look at things from the perspective that the north of Syria is a map that the Qataris kept (and perhaps left as a trust or mortgage to the Turks).

Now is the time to use it. It is a card dear to the Qataris to the point that they have kept it close to their chest throughout the previous phases of the conflict. They have never revealed the reason for their special ties with HTS, nor even with their closest ally, Trkiye, nor with a transactional country like Russia.

Today, one can choose any combination of the words my enemy, my friend and my ally. They are all valid given the current chaos. It is also necessary to decide to what extent notions such as reconciliation, appeasement or friendship have a reliable meaning when it comes to Qatar or Trkiye.