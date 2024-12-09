Main events of December 9: PM Modi in Haryana, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO, Sikh riot hearing and more





Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Misri is expected to visit Bangladesh for a high-level meeting amid bilateral tensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Bima Sakhi Yojana during his visit to Haryana. Meanwhile, a Delhi court will hear statements of witnesses in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Misri is expected to arrive in Dhaka today for high-level talks amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took power.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hosain confirmed that the Foreign Minister-level consultation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FOC) would take place in Dhaka. The meeting marks the first visit by a senior Indian official since the caretaker government took power on August 8, replacing Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

Discussions are likely to focus on key bilateral issues such as the potential extradition of Sheikh Hasina and visa concerns, underscoring the importance of maintaining dialogue between the two neighbors during a politically sensitive time.

Prime Minister to launch women-focused agenda Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Haryana's Panipat today to inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Bima Sakhi Yojana, an initiative designed to empower women.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his enthusiasm over the visit, saying, “Our government will continually deliver on the promises we have made in the state and take Haryana forward. This event is expected to be a major milestone in the government's agenda for social and economic development, particularly for women in rural areas.

Court hearing in anti-Sikh riots case A Delhi court will today hear evidence from two former police officials in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh had summoned witnesses Ravi Sharma and Dharam Chand for their statements regarding the murder of three Sikhs at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in 1984. However, the hearing was postponed earlier after the witnesses failed to were unable to file.

The case remains one of the highest-profile investigations into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which followed the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO opens The Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO will open for subscription on Monday, December 9 and close on Wednesday, December 11. The price band of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO has been fixed in the range of 52 to 55 per equity share with a par value of 10 each. Offers can be made for a minimum of 2,000 capital shares and thereafter in multiples of 2,000 capital shares.

Review of Breivik's detention appeal An Oslo court will today hear an appeal filed by mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik over the conditions of his imprisonment.

Breivik, who killed 77 people in a 2011 attack that included a bombing in Oslo and a shooting at a Labor Party youth camp on the island of Utoya, is serving a 21-year prison sentence, which can be extended as long as it is considered a threat.

