John Gummer, a former Conservative environment secretary who once fed his four-year-old daughter a hamburger in a bid to prove British beef was safe, supports a move by one of his Green peers to force football clubs to offer vegan dishes.

Jenny Jones said the new football regulator should be able to order football league clubs to follow the example of Forest Green Rovers and have organic pitches, harvest rainwater for irrigation, travel to away matches by bus rather than plane and serve vegan food.

Forest Green, the world's first vegan club, is chaired by eco-energy magnate Dale Vince.

Gummer, who chairs an environmental consultancy firm, supports this ecological absurdity: the idea that we could see a football club that does nothing about water use, that does not care damage caused by unnecessary use of fertilizers, would in fact, be barmy.

At the end of last season, Forest Green were relegated to non-league football. Enough said. As for Gummer, 85, why doesn't he sign with the Greens? The Conservatives could give him a free transfer.

How Kemi inspired a Prime Minister

Cate Blanchett's new film Rumors, a satire set at a G7 summit, imagines the United Kingdom represented by a black Prime Minister.

Did actress Nikki Amuka-Bird refer to a specific politician? I contacted Kemi Badenoch's office, the actress told Sight and Sound magazine, but then thought maybe it wasn't a good idea because she might think I was playing her.

The shocking statistic of the week came from Labor Baroness Hodge who, during a debate on the civil service, revealed that in 1918 the Home Office employed 22 people. Today, that figure is around 40,000.

The presence of actor James Norton on the picket line boosted the morale of Guardian journalists on strike against the sale of The Observer.

But to what extent is the Happy Valley star committed to the cause? James was actually presenting his new drama about the Battle of Hastings at a televised conference next to the Guardians' offices, a literal observer said. When he passed, he stopped to talk and they put a sign in his hands.

Rory Bremner, the great impressionist, has discussed issues surrounding former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It was basically Blair with a cold. He had a slight lisp, he said.

But he admits Sunak gave him one of his best gags when he was filmed with his billionaire wife Akshata Murthy arguing over how to load the dishwasher.

“What’s the difference between my wife and my dishwasher?” My women are properly loaded. Boom boom.

Lord Lamont, the former chancellor, remembers asking Richard Nixon in the 1970s when he stopped trusting the Russians. The former US president replied: When they started wearing cufflinks!

Boris' Boxer Rebellion

Living above the 10 Downing Street store can lead to all sorts of problems, from difficult neighbors (the chancellor) to constant interruptions from staff downstairs.

But Boris Johnson has generally identified an even more irritating problem. It's a nightmare if you want to order takeout, he told Gyles Brandreth's Rosebud podcast.

We'd order Chinese or Lebanese or curry, and the guy would say: I'm sorry, they're here. [the police] don't let me in.

In desperation, the then Prime Minister would put on my underpants or whatever I was wearing to go to the Cabinet Office, where deliveries were permitted. When he arrived, the food was often returned.