Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan on Syria: “There must never be a desire for revenge”





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Trkiye had started working on plans to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees, following major developments in Damascus where opposition forces took control of the capital and where President Bashar al-Assad is said to have left the country. Speaking at the Doha 2024 Forum in Qatar, Fidan presented Trkiye's vision for Syria's transition period, saying “the new administration must be established in an orderly manner.” The principle of inclusion must never be compromised. There should never be a desire for revenge. “The return of Syrian refugees to their country is crucial for us and we have already started working on it,” he added. In a written statement he read after the event, Fidan reiterated Trkiye's commitment to the future of Syria: “Turkey is ready to take responsibility for whatever is necessary to heal Syria's wounds and ensure its unity, integrity and security in the future. We will intensify our efforts with regional countries and international actors in the coming days. Thanks to these efforts, millions of Syrians who have been forced to leave their homes will be able to return to their own lands. The refugee situation is of particular importance to Trkiye, which currently hosts 3.6 million Syrians, making it a crucial issue in both domestic politics and international diplomatic relations. Fidan: “The regime has deteriorated” Responding to a question about whether Trkiye had been in contact with Syrian authorities, the foreign minister said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had tried to establish contacts with Assad in recent months, but those efforts had failed . “We expected something to happen,” Fidan said, asserting that “the regime has gradually deteriorated despite the precious time it had since the 2016 Astana process to address institutional challenges.” He said it could contribute to the rapid fall of Damascus. He said Trkiye's priority in the Syrian transition is to “protect state institutions and ensure fair treatment for all minorities,” adding that Trkiye “works with regional and international actors to prevent organized terrorists, particularly ISIS and the PKK, to take advantage of the current situation. » “Continue working with the United States” Regarding the coordination of the various opposition groups that now control Damascus, Fidan expressed optimism that they would be able to work together, but stressed that any Kurdish participation must exclude groups affiliated with the PKK. “There are legitimate Kurdish parties that we work with in northern Syria that are part of the broader opposition,” he said, while strongly rejecting any role of PKK-affiliated groups in the future of Syria. The Foreign Minister also highlighted recent meetings with Astana process partners Russia and Iran, as well as consultations with Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the Jordan. He also noted that Trkiye would continue to work with the United States, including on security issues and counterterrorism efforts. Damascus falls: Tehran gets it, Ankara cannot

