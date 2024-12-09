Prabowo will have more character if he leaves Jokowi





JOKO WIDODO alias Jokowi has retired. Retired as 7th president. With all his services and controversies, Jokowi must be appreciated and valued. It is appreciated, because Jokowi has been in charge for 10 years, of course he has done great service to this country. This service should not simply be forgotten. Jokowi must also be evaluated. Because there are many controversial policies that often create prolonged unrest. PIK 2 and IKN were part of the controversy. This could be important for the next president to correct what was wrong with previous policy. Should Jokowi be legally evaluated? Many activists have made demands on this subject. It is up to the Corruption Eradication Commission, the police and the prosecution to investigate whether there are at least two pieces of preliminary evidence. So far, all Indonesian presidents are above the law. Not like the heads of state of Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam. Will legal institutions respond to public demands that Jokowi and his family face justice? This article does not address this issue. This article focuses on highlighting Jokowi's involvement in the Prabowo government. Stop! Just as an advisor, fine. Jokowi, with his experience leading Indonesia for 10 years, will make a lot of sense if he becomes the father of the nation. Elders worthy of being consulted by the next president. Whoever the president is. Not only Jokowi, but also Megawati and SBY. They are the fathers and mothers of the nation. It is appropriate to act like a statesman. But they are the ones who run the party. They take care of their children. This is where the problem of national integrity often arises. Dynastic lust often destroys democratic principles. Whenever there is a loophole, the rule of law is compromised and often sacrificed in the name of children. This is what makes it difficult for this nation to move towards maturity. The 5th, 6th and 7th presidents must be present as advisors to the current president. Counseling is different from intervention. Tip just to give an overview. Whether intervention is involved in execution. This latter situation should not occur. Politics is politics. He has his own standard. The policy adheres to the principle: “he who is strong is in control”. If Prabowo still depends on Jokowi and Jokowi still intervenes, then this is a sign that Jokowi still has power. When will Jokowi lose his power of influence? When Jokowi was no longer involved in Prabowo's government policy. Prabowo must be independent. He is a president who takes full responsibility for building a better Indonesia in the future. Not Indonesia with Jokowi's face. But Indonesia has Prabowo's face. Prabowo must have character. Be yourself while leading this country. No intervention! You are a general. Great general. It's time for you to show your prowess as president. People expect a lot from you. For leaders of character. *The author is a political observer and nation watcher

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rmoljabar.id/prabowo-makin-berkarakter-jika-tinggalkan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos