Are blanket pardons for officials on Donald Trump's hit list a good idea?





Last Wednesday, Politico reported that members of the Biden administration were considering pardons for a number of current and former cabinet members who could find themselves unfairly prosecuted by the new president. Donald Trump has vowed to take revenge on elected officials and political opponents, as well as members of the so-called deep state. He chose Kash Patel, a close ally who has talked about going after Trump's enemies, to lead the FBI. That has people in the White House wondering whether pardons are the only way to protect potential targets, including the former chief medical adviser. Anthony Fauci and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

President Joe Biden drew backlash last week when he pardoned his son Hunter, for his convictions on tax evasion and gun charges, as well as any potential crimes that have lasted over the past decade , what we call a global grace. Many Republicans, including Trump, have threatened to prosecute Hunter in the same way they threatened Fauci and others, but Hunter remains the only well-known figure that Biden has, so far, pardoned.

To talk about the pros and cons of pardoning people in Trump's crosshairs, I recently spoke by phone with Rachel Barkow, a professor at NYU Law School and an expert on criminal law and mass incarceration. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we also discussed the practical difficulties of trying to protect people from Trump, whether blanket pardons are constitutional and whether the power of grace has meaning in 2024.

What do you think about the idea of ​​granting a blanket pardon to people Trump singled out for some sort of retribution?

Well, that wouldn't be my top priority for leniency. Many people filed requests with the Biden administration, followed all the rules, and filled out all the paperwork. They've been waiting for years and lining up, and he's giving them a very low subsidy rate. These are the people who, in my opinion, should have his attention first at this time.

But this is obviously unusual. We simply don't have examples of this blanket forgiveness, with the exception of President Nixon and now Hunter. It's not like there's a long historical tradition of doing something like this, but that we live in strange times. We also have not had an example of a new administration threatening to engage in retaliatory political investigations and possible prosecution of individuals. And these strange times would be the only reason, I think, why you would even consider doing something like this.

What do you think are the disadvantages?

The first is just making sure you have a comprehensive list, because if you want to protect some people and you're missing others, then the people you're missing are the ones the new administration will target. Let's say the current administration pardons twenty or thirty people. It's not like there weren't other people who also worked on the congressional investigations of Trump, or who were part of the January 6 prosecutions, or who were members of the Mueller team , regardless of who is on Trump's blacklist.

If you're not comprehensive about the list of people you're protecting, then I suspect the new administration is just going to go down the line, find those who left and prosecute them. Because it still allows him to do what he aims to do, which is to embarrass people and make a political spectacle of it. It turns out you won't have the benefit of avoiding all those truly awful investigations.

Then the other issue is the fact that maybe it would be better to have a public inquiry into some of these ridiculous claims so that people can see that there is nothing there, so that they can learning how government actually works and realizing there's nothing there. There are some advantages to conducting investigations when a person's name is cleared, whereas, if you grant a blanket pre-emptive pardon, there is always the question of why that person needed it. Was there something really bad that was going to come out? If you keep things open and transparent, you avoid any sort of taint or doubt that someone was actually engaging in something problematic.

That's true, but it almost seems quaint in the sense that if there's a prosecution of Anthony Fauci based on trumped-up charges, most people have already made up their minds about it. I don't know how important it would be to release the evidence.

I think everyone is going to weigh these pros and cons differently, but I think it's still a potential downside. Some people might prefer the air to be cleared, and they would prefer not to have what feels like a shield for something when they feel like they haven't done anything wrong. It would be up to each individual to decide whether they wanted to accept and use their pardon to avoid investigation and trial.

But there is one supposed downside that I disagree with, but I know other people have brought up, and that is that I don't think what Biden decides to do will in any way affect let this be what Trump decides to do when he is president. I don't think if Biden does it that it will somehow set a precedent and therefore Trump will do it. I think Trump will do what Trump does, no matter what Biden does. For me, it's a disadvantage that doesn't really exist, because anyway, I don't believe that every team respects the same rules.

I'm glad to hear you say that, because I think one of the arguments against prosecuting Trump in the first place was that you're going to set a precedent that presidents can be tried, and then Trump can sue Biden or Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama. . Looks like he'll do it if he wants to.

I completely agree. I think it really should just be a question for Biden: Do I think this is the right thing to do? Is this the right thing to do for these people right now? I'm really concerned that the list isn't comprehensive enough, and I think it just creates this appearance of something being hidden, which for people who have already made up their minds, who are already one side tribal or the other, it doesn't matter, but I think there are a lot of people in the country who don't pay that much attention to these kinds of issues. They are not always attentive. You also need to be really focused on the overall message it sends to such people.

I would like to ask about another potential downside to pardoning these individuals, and that is whether it expresses a lack of trust in the system beyond Trump appointees. Trump may be able to convince Kash Patel, or whoever runs the FBI, to prosecute someone, but you still need a grand jury indictment, which I know can be very easy to do. get, and you still need a judge to follow the charge. , and it always takes a jury to convict.

I would say that, in some sense, the process is a punishment and, if you're facing a federal investigation, it's a frightening process. Even if everything works great and in the end you are exempt, not charged and everything is fine, you are going to spend a huge amount of time, money and worry before that outcome happens . It's no small thing to find yourself the target of a federal investigation. Even if you trust the process, I think it's a big problem.

