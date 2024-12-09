What impact will Trump's policies have on the world? Desert News

CAMBRIDGE, MA. While the 2024 election has focused primarily on domestic concerns, the policies of President-elect Donald Trump's new administration are sure to have far-reaching global implications. Trump's return to power reignites the “America First” agenda, characterized by renegotiating trade deals, recalibrating alliances, and reducing U.S. involvement in any global engagement that does not directly benefit American priorities.

For some, Trump's unorthodox leadership offers the promise of a disruptor who could end protracted conflicts in places like Gaza and Ukraine. For others, its unpredictability risks exacerbating global instability and tensions.

Above all, there is quite intense and incessant speculation about what this highly unpredictable, independent, iconoclastic and unusual U.S. president will mean for America's role in the world, said Tarek Masoud, professor of democracy and governance at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. academic and specialist in the Middle East.

On December 5, Masoud led a panel of political scientists and analysts who discussed the global implications of Trump's victory, including its potential effects on sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, China and the he broader state of democracy around the world. The event was hosted by the Kennedy Schools Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation.

Regarding America's external direction, Masoud framed the stakes of Trump's second term by asking one question: Will America continue to be the indispensable nation, deeply involved in everything, everywhere, sometimes for good, sometimes for evil, or will we turn inward? Here's how the panelists responded.

Hope for strategic alliances in Africa

In Africa, reactions to Trump's election have varied across the continent. Shortly after the election, the leaders of Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt congratulated Trump, expressing optimism about the potential for improved bilateral relations and expanded collaboration. This response reflects a pragmatic view, according to Gloria Ayee, a political scientist who studies sub-Saharan Africa and teaches at the Harvard Kennedy School. The leaders hope to strengthen ties that align with Trump's trade policies and attract U.S. investment in infrastructure, energy and technology, providing economic growth potential for the continent, Ayee said . These collaborations could have a significant impact on local economies if leveraged effectively, she said.

Others expressed concern about reductions in U.S. aid to Africa, reductions in humanitarian and development support, and lack of collaboration on issues such as climate change, peacekeeping and health initiatives. And all of these areas are really of concern to African countries because they have traditionally relied on U.S. partnership in these dimensions, Ayee said.

Trump resonates with Southeast Asian leaders

Southeast Asian leaders view Trump's return as an opportunity to cement ties with the US president-elect. Trump's penchant for autocrats actually bodes well for many Southeast Asian countries, said Jay Rosengard, chair of the Indonesian public policy program at the Rajawali Foundation's Asia Institute. Harvard. . The region's leaders are attracted to Trump's transactional approach, his direct communication style and his image as a strong, convinced man, according to Rosengard.

The new Indonesian president, Prabowo Subianto, who was once banned from entering the United States due to alleged human rights violations, shared a three-minute phone call on his social media, congratulate Trump on his victory and praising the president-elect. Trump also invested in two major real estate projects in Indonesia, a luxury resort in Lido, West Java, and another in Bali, highlighting his personal and business ties to the region.

US policy in Southeast Asia under Trump should remain focused on countering China's military influence and strengthening security, according to Rosengard. The second Trump administration is unlikely to focus on the human rights issue, which Rosengard said is seen as a relief by many Southeast Asian countries.

Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, January 16, 2023. | Mark Schiefelbein

Economically, the region could benefit from Trump's efforts to contain China and changing global trade dynamics. THE China Plus One Strategywhere multinational companies are diversifying their supply chains to reduce their dependence on China, provides opportunities for Southeast Asian countries to attract foreign investment. In addition, China could relocate part of its production to the region to avoid US customs duties.

However, with these opportunities come challenges. Domestic governance problems in countries like Indonesia, including financing constraints and entrenched oligarchic interests disguised as economic nationalism, could limit leaders' ability to take advantage of new economic prospects, Rosengard noted. Trump's Middle East policy could also impact Indonesia and Malaysia, which do not have diplomatic relations with Israel. This is an extremely sensitive issue that could hinder any type of transactional economic benefits in Indonesia and Malaysia, he said.

Aggressive negotiator or competitor?

Trump's second term reinstates his tough stance on China, including projecting high tariffs and stricter trade policies. He pledged to impose additional tariffs on products from Mexico, China and Canada, including a 10% duty on Chinese imports. According to Anthony Saich, a professor at the Kennedy School and director of the Rajawali Institute, it remains unclear whether the threat of these increases is seen as a negotiating tactic aimed at securing a trade deal favorable to the United States or as a strategy aimed at to stifle China's economic growth. .

Is the Trump that actually emerges in relations with China the negotiator or… the aggressive competitor who really wants to be No. 1 and is determined to crush any competition that might threaten that goal? said Saich. This will largely determine how policies play out over time.

Another crucial issue in US-China relations under Trump is that of Taiwan. Considered by China as a breakaway province destined to be reunified with the mainland, Taiwan has historically benefited from military and diplomatic support from the United States. Many experts consider the relationship between the United States and Taiwan to be essential to the defense strategy of the Americas and the Pacific. But Trump has questioned the benefits of that relationship. He urged Taiwan to increase its self-defense spending, likening U.S. support to an insurance company, and accusing Taiwan to withdraw from the American semiconductor sector.

Competition between the United States and China over emerging technologies is another key battleground. Who controls setting the standards for these technologies of the future will have enormous geopolitical influence in addition to economic gains, Saich said. And this is where the United States and China compete most fiercely.

This rivalry could push countries to align with American or Chinese technology ecosystems, forcing them to make difficult choices, particularly in Asia, where nations depend on American security but also benefit from Chinese trade and investment. But when it comes to this area of ​​technology, they're going to have to choose, Saich said. You will not be able to exploit Western technology and Chinese technology simultaneously.

Democracy in retreat

Trump's re-election comes amid a global decline in democracy, according to Erica Chenoweth, a political scientist and professor at the Harvard Kennedy School. Chenoweth said established democracies are weakening, emerging democracies are retreating and autocratic regimes like Russia and Turkey are consolidating power. Overall, we're seeing declines everywhere, Chenoweth said. And these declines are accelerating.

Trump's foreign policy has raised concerns among some U.S. allies in Europe, particularly regarding his proposed approach to the war between Russia and Ukraine. This has alarmed European democracies, with countries like Norway bracing for possible energy crises linked to geopolitical instability, Chenoweth noted. These changes suggest a move away from the traditional role of the United States as a defender of democracy against autocratic threats.

Domestically, Trump's plans to restructure federal agencies and cut foreign aid and diplomatic missions could also weaken the infrastructure that supports democratic development abroad, according to Chenoweth. Meanwhile, the rise of populism and anti-establishment sentiment continues to reshape global politics.

Chenoweth nevertheless emphasized the unpredictability of world events: We can speculate on what we think based on the statements, rhetoric, and past behavior of the first administration, but damn, the world is a very complicated place and no one doesn't really know what the future holds for us.