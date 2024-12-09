Donald Trump says he will pardon January 6 rioters on day one: 'Act very quickly'





President-elect Donald Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker on Sunday that he wants to pardon the January 6 rioters on his first day in office and said members of the Congressional January 6 Commission belong in prison.

“I'm going to look at everything. Well, look at individual cases,” Trump told Welker. “But I will act very quickly.”

Trump said during his campaign that he planned to pardon the January 6 rioters. Welker followed and asked how quickly he planned to act.

“Day one, I look at day one. These people have been there for how long? Three, four years,” Trump said. “They've been there for years. And they're in a dirty, disgusting place that shouldn't even be allowed to be open.”

Donald Trump said he plans to pardon January 6 protesters on day one. (Screenshot/NBC)

Welker also asked whether President Biden would consider issuing preemptive pardons to some of Trump's opponents, such as Liz Cheney or Sen.-elect Adam Schiff. White House counsel Ed Siskel is holding discussions on potential pardons with several other top Biden aides, including chief of staff Jeff Zients, Politico reported, citing senior Democrats familiar with the talks.

“For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump told Welker.

Welker asked if he would order his FBI director to send any member of the Jan. 6 committee, like former Sen. Liz Cheney, to prison.

“No, not at all. I think they'll have to look into that, but I'm not going to do that, I'm going to focus on exercise, baby, exercise,” Trump responded.

President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

The New York Times editorial board warned that President Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, would provide cover for Trump to pardon the January 6 Capitol rioters.

“It's easy to imagine that the defenses they did too would be offered if Mr. Trump pardoned the perpetrators of the violent January 6 attack on the Capitol, as he has suggested. Hunter Biden's crimes are far from equivalent to the destruction caused by the rioters, but his father's action blurs the defenses against future abuse.

Biden announced last week that he was pardoning his son for all crimes against the United States that he “committed or may have committed” between January 1, 2014 and December 1, 2024.

In his statement, Biden also accused the Justice Department of targeting his son “unfairly.” He wrote: “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the decision-making of the Department of Justice, and I kept my word even though I saw my son be pursued selectively and unfairly. »

Danielle Wallace of Fox News contributed to this report.

