Politics
Marise Payne and Stuart Ayres split
Stuart's strong support allowed me to be a well-traveled minister for seven years.
Ayres is still based in western Sydney and is still seen at local functions, but Payne has moved to southern New South Wales, where she is the campaign manager for her old friend and fellow Liberal traveler moderate. Andrew Constances tilt at the federal seat of Gilmore.
Just a few years ago, the couple was on the right track. Payne was Defense Minister and then Foreign Minister in the Turnbull and Morrison governments, while Ayres was deputy leader of the New South Wales Liberal Party, and both were proud champions of Western Sydney since their beautiful house in Mulgoa.
In August 2022, Ayres resigned as deputy Liberal leader of New South Wales and left cabinet following the fallout from the former deputy prime minister. John Barilaros business role in New York.
Ayres lost his state seat of Penrith in the March 2023 NSW election.
Ayres is now chief executive of the Urban Development Institute of Australia in New South Wales.
Payne is a distinguished visiting fellow at the US think tank Hoover Institution, appointed by its director. Condoleezza Rice.
She is also linked to Stanford University and Bondi Partners, the company run by her former colleague at the firm. Joe Hockey.
Last week, Payne was in the United States and visited San Diego as a guest of the U.S. Navy as part of her honorary role as sponsor of the U.S. naval vessel USS Canberra.
Both declined to comment on CBD.
Here again, gone again
Australian conservatives can't get enough of failed British prime ministers. First there was his blink-and-you-miss-it Prime Minister Liz Truss during a whirlwind cross-country tour earlier this year. Last week it was time for another visit from Alexandre Boris de Pfeffel Johnsonwhose three years at the head of the United Kingdom ended in 2022 after a series of scandals linked to confinement.
But the indefatigable Johnson has a book to promote at every opportunity. Hence his Friday lunch at Doltone House in Sydney. Thanks to the famous promoter Max MarksonIt seemed like a nice little livelihood. Standard tables of 10 started at $4,000, while VIP tables (including signed copies of Johnson's book Unchained, oh you're lucky) started at $6,000. Guests bid on three Johnson memorabilia items, and an enlarged copy of his book cover sold for $1,200.
The duties of the national anthem (both verses) fall to the singer Kamahlwhile the Q&A session was hosted by the Sky News presenter and the promoter's daughter Sharri Markson.
Loading
Alas, Johnson's planned dinner the following evening at the Sofitel in Melbourne was canceled after he was called back to London a day earlier than planned.
But Johnson had time Thursday evening for a very private reception with the Menzies Research Centre, whose board includes the former Liberal Party president. Brian Loughnane.
A few lucky VIPs were able to spend some intimate time with the British statesman/celebrity. Did someone say former Prime Minister John Howard?
Even Melburnians who cruelly denied Johnson their solution can find solace, however.
Freya Leachingdirector of the Center for Youth Policy at the Menzies Research Centre, recorded a podcast with Johnson. He will really talk to anyone. BoJo lives!
The winner takes all
The Victorian government took some heat from us this week after CBD revealed it secretly withdrew from bidding to host the 2030 Gay Games in October, after the host organization invited him to apply. Sorry about that.
Actually, I'm not sorry at all. We just wanted to note that the host city finalists have now been announced.
During the first advertising blitz in August, the Minister of Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos puffed out his chest when he looked at the list of finalists and saw that they were missing: Perth, Auckland, Taipei, Cape Town, Denver and Edmonton in Canada.
Dimma told the ABC: I love Perth, but seriously, it's Perth. There is no comparison possible. Melbourne is a global city.
Others clearly disagree. The shortlist for the 2030 Gay Games is: Denver, Auckland and, yes, Perth.
Take the right path
Spotted: Liberal candidate for Mackellar (and former son-in-law of Malcolm Turnbull) James Brown discuss strategy over breakfast with former federal treasurer Josh Friedenberg at the Intercontinental in Sydney on Thursday.
Josh, who now makes much more money with Goldman Sachs, was in town for the News Corp boss Lachlan MurdochThere will be a Christmas party Thursday evening.
Brown hopes to win back the former blue ribbon Liberal seat on the Northern Beaches from the teal independents. Sophie Scamps. Frydenberg has plenty of experience facing the Teals, losing his Kooyong seat to Monique Ryan in 2022. Perhaps he was telling James to take the road less traveled?
