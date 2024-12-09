Syria: “The tyrant Bashar al-Assad has been overthrown”





Opposition fighters entered the capital Damascus at 5 a.m. local time without encountering resistance from security forces. They quickly captured the airport, television and broadcasts as well as many other government buildings. Statues of Hafez al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad's father, were also toppled in Latakia and Damascus. Celebrations are taking place in Umayyad Square in the heart of Damascus and nearby suburbs as opposition fighters have taken control of the country's main cities, also heralding the seizure of power in Homs, a city strategic between Damascus and Latakia.

According to unconfirmed reports, Syrian leader Bashar al Assad left Syria on a plane to an unknown destination. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said in a video that he remained at home, ready to support the continuity of the government, while rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani , leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militia, ordered the fighters to approach and deal with public institutions, under the supervision of “the former prime minister, until they are officially handed over.” Thousands of people were released from Sednaya prison and literally flooded the streets.

Sednaya Prison, also known as the “Human Slaughterhouse”, is a large military prison on the outskirts of Damascus where thousands of Syrian civilians have been tortured and killed. Human rights groups said the prison had been used since 2011 for murder, torture, enforced disappearances and the extermination of Syrian civilians opposed to Bashar Al-Assad's regime. In early 2017, reports emerged of the presence of a crematorium inside the prison, used to dispose of the large number of murdered inmates. Mazloum Abdi, or Farhad Abdi Shaheen, known as Mazloum Kobane, commander of the Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls parts of the northeast of the country, said in a statement on Telegram: “In Syria, we are experiencing a historic moment, the moment when we are witnessing the fall of the authoritarian regime in Damascus,” adding: “This change offers the opportunity to build something new. Syria is founded on democracy and justice, it guarantees the rights of all Syrians.”

US President-elect Donald Trump said on his Truth Social channel: “Assad is gone. His protector, Russia led by Vladimir Putin, no longer has any interest in protecting him.” Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, stressed the need to maintain Syria's territorial integrity. In a public speech in Gaziantep, a city in southern Turkey that is home to thousands of Syrian refugees and a base for aid workers in Syria, said: “There is now a new reality in Syria, politically and diplomatically. Syria belongs to all Syrians… It is the Syrian people who will decide the future of the country. Turkey has long supported several rebel groups, as well as the Syrian National Army coalition, but denies contributing to the current offensive. A Turkish security source, according to the MEE network, affirmed that last week, Ankara would have tried to prevent the offensive to avoid a new escalation in the region, particularly given the conflict between Israel, Gaza and Lebanon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.focusonafrica.info/en/siria-il-tiranno-bashar-al-assad-e-stato-rovesciato/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos