Most five-wicket hauls as captain in Tests: Pat Cummins closes in on Imran Khan





Australia recorded an impressive ten-wicket win over India in the second Test of their five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday, thanks to a bowling masterclass. The hosts bounced back in style from their defeat in Perth, with the Australian skipper showing off in Adelaide with a second-innings fife.

The Indian batters had no answer to the Australian bowlers. India were dismissed for 180 and 175 in the first and second innings respectively. While it was Mitchell Starc who was the troubleshooter-in-chief in India's first innings, Cummins came into the picture in the second. And the Australian skipper also collected seven for the match.

He is the third highest wicket-taker in the 2023-25 ​​WTC cycle, with 58 wickets in 27 innings and is second behind teammate Starc.

After his 5/57 in the second innings at Adelaide, Cummins also moved closer to Imran Khan on the list of most five-wicket hauls in Tests by a captain. This is the list of most five-wicket hauls in Test matches by a captain.

How many fifers did Pat Cummins take in Tests as Australian captain?PlayerCountryFifers in Tests as captainPat CumminsAustralia8

List of most five-wicket hauls as captain in Test matchesPlayerCountryFifers in Tests as captainImran KhanPakistan12Richie BenaudAustralia9Bishan Singh BediIndia8Pat CumminsAustralia8Jason HolderWest Indies7

Lead from the front

Only two Test captains have claimed more fives than Pat Cummins.

ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2024

