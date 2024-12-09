The fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria surprises Middle Eastern powers and the West





The abruptness with which Syria The brutal 54-year rule of the Assad dynasty collapsed on Sunday and shifted the balance of power in the country. Middle East so dramatically that none of the region's power players were prepared, senior officials admitted. Nor did any neighboring government, neither Washington nor Moscow, expect that the offensive launched two weeks ago by the Sunni Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from northwest Syria could break the loins of the country. Iran The Axis of Resistance in the Levant, not even HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani and his tacit support, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Bashar al-Assad inherited the Syrian presidency in 2000, a month after the death of his father Hafez al-Assad, a former air force general who ruled the country for nearly three decades after taking over. power in 1970. Even more remarkable than the speed with which the Syrian opposition toppled Assad is that this revolution, which will reshape the region, was an uprising of Syrians themselves and not one imposed by a foreign government, said Bronwen Maddox, Director and CEO of British Think. Chatham House Reservoir. Syrian rebels celebrate in Homs, Syria, the capture of Damascus on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE For Iran, Assad's fall marked the loss of its land bridge to the eastern Mediterranean and a base for its proxies, particularly Lebanese Hezbollah, she said.

